Will Esha Deol join politics after separation from husband Bharat Takhtani? Mom Hema Malini reveals

Hema talks about family, Dharmendra's support

During the interview, Hema Malini said, "The family is with me all the time. Because of them, I am able to do this. They are taking care of my house in Mumbai, so I am coming to Mathura very easily. I come and go back. Whatever I'm doing, Dharam ji is very happy with that, which is why he supports me and also comes to Mathura."

Hema on if Esha will join politics

Hema was asked if her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol are interested in joining politics. To this, she said, "If they want. Esha is very interested in it, she loves doing it. In the next few years, if she is interested, she will definitely (join politics)."

About Esha, Bharat

Esha is the daughter of Dharmendra and Hema. She has been in the news recently after she confirmed her separation from husband-entrepreneur Bharat Takhtani, 11 years after their wedding. Rumours of their split were doing the rounds on social media for quite some time. However, the reason behind their separation is still unknown.

"We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout," the duo said in a joint statement. Esha tied the knot with Bharat on June 29, 2012. They share daughters Radhya and Miraya. While Radhya was born in 2017, they welcomed Miraya in 2019.

Esha's career

Esha featured in several big films such as Dhoom, Dus and No Entry. She made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. She will also be seen in an upcoming series Invisible Woman alongside Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India – Yoodlee Films.

