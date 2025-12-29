Will Jaideep Ahlawat replace Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3? Here's what director Abhishek Pathak has to say

Amid row after actor Akshaye Khanna's exit from Drishyam 3, director Abhishek Pathak has shared whether Jaideep Ahlawat will replace him in the upcoming film. Speaking with Times of India, Abhishek also opened up about Akshaye's departure from the film. Drishyam 3 director Abhishek Pathak spoke about Jaideep Ahlawat and Akshaye Khanna.

Will Jaideep Ahlawat replace Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3?

While Abhishek said that the film will move ahead with Jaideep Ahlawat, he confirmed that the actor will not replace Akshaye. “No, Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye. I’m writing a new character,” Abhishek said.

Abhishek Pathak talks about Akshaye

Talking about Akshaye’s exit, Abhishek added, “All this happened after the contract was signed in November. He left the movie five days before it was going on the floors. The look was locked, costumes were getting made, the narration had happened and he loved the story. My film starts from the point where it ended. I couldn’t have him in the courtroom in the afternoon and in the evening he comes back with hair. How is it possible? That was the point I explained and convinced him."

More about Jaideep's role

Recently, speaking with news agency ANI, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said that Jaideep has been cast in a new role, taking over the part previously played by Akshaye, but in a new form. "We have cast Jaideep Ahlawat. We have added a new character. He is doing it now. He will do what Akshay was doing, but he will come in a new form. We are presenting him in a very good way," the Drishyam 3 producer had said.

About the ongoing row

A legal dispute is going on between Akshaye and Drishyam 3 makers after Mangat sent him a legal notice for allegedly walking out of the film Drishyam 3 after accepting the signing amount and committing dates for the project. Drishyam 3 producer demanded compensation from this legal action after the actor's alleged abrupt exit from the film, citing financial losses. Akshaye has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026. It stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Portrayed brilliantly by Ajay, Vijay Salgaonkar is a simple, middle-class man who stands firm against every adversity, not with violence, but with sheer willpower, intelligence, and an unshakeable love for his family.

The original ensemble cast, including Ajay, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, will reprise their roles, along with other celebrated actors. The makers have hinted at edge-of-the-seat drama as the narrative unfolds further.