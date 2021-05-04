With Kangana Ranaut's Twitter era over, revisiting her spats with Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and others

A little over a year after her sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended, Twitter confirmed that they have 'permanently suspended' Kangana Ranaut's account as well. Issuing a statement, a Twitter spokesperson said that the account has been suspended 'for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.'

Kangana took over her Twitter handle, which was previously managed by her team, in August 2020. Since then, the actor has been involved in a few spats with stars on social media. Here's a look back at a few of the most infamous ones.

Kangana vs Diljit Dosanjh:

Kangana and Diljit’s war of words began after the Punjabi singer referred to a tweet the actor posted on November 27, in which she wrongly identified an old woman at the farmers' protest as Bilkis, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest. Their exchange of tweets led to Kangana accusing him of 'instigating' angry farmers to protest against the proposed farm laws.

The fight turned ugly when Kangana called him Karan Johar’s pet. Diljit cracked up everyone by replying exclusively in Punjabi, often challenging her to figure it out on her own.

Kangana vs Taapsee Pannu:

The Thappad star and the Queen actor have been at loggerheads for a while now. But the name-calling increased after she took over her Twitter account. Through the months, she has called Taapsee numerous names. More recently, she endorsed the name 'she-man' for the actor.

Taapsee, too, has not shied away from taking digs at Kangana. Earlier this year, Taapsee joked that having an opinion had been patented by someone else, and suggested that it is in Kangana's DNA to be toxic and abusive.

Kangana vs Swara Bhasker:

Kangana has had some unkind words for Swara, a few of which she posted on her Twitter as well. While both of them took indirect digs at each other when the investigation over Sushant Singh Rajput's death was in full swing, Kangana poked fun at Swara earlier this year over a 'crass' joke.

Retweeting a picture which deemed Kangana as 'class' and Swara 'crass', the Tanu Weds Manu star wrote, "Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya ?@ReallySwara (what are these people saying? Is it true?)" She then added, "Haan on a boring day thoda toh@ReallySwara ji ko cheda jaye (Thought I should tease Swara a little on a boring day)."

Kangana vs Urmila Matondkar:

Kangana hasn't spared Urmila Matondkar either. After calling her a 'soft porn' actor in an interview last year, Kangana reignited her feud with the actor-turned-politician by reacting to reports that Urmila bought a ₹3 crore office space after joining the Shiv Sena.

Urmila retaliated with a video in which she said was ready to present all the papers to prove she bought the property with her own money. In return, she asked her to bring the names of the many people whom she wanted to report to the NCB.

Kangana vs Sona Mohapatra:

When Kangana began to share her 'opinions' on Rhea Chakraborty and the investigations surrounding Sushant's untimely death, Sona Mohapatra spoke about Kangana using ‘misogynistic slurs'. The singer pointed out that the actor was referring to actors as 'Gold digger, mafia bimbo, Sasti copy, Soft porn star' on a platform like Twitter and 'playing the messiah of the masses by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism.'

Sona eventually learned that Kangana had blocked her. Reacting to it, Sona had said, "Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self & hasn’t acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case.That’s not a change maker or even thought leader of any worth.Yes,she’s been brave to call out some of the industry’s ills.That’s all.Will call her bluff."

