Witty Shah Rukh Khan returns to Twitter with an AMA session, replies as fan asks 'itne din kahan the?'

Hours after unveiling the teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan, actor Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday evening held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter. He shared a tweet, "So much love for the announcement. Thank u @yrf #SidAnand #Adi @TheJohnAbraham @deepikapadukone for making me look good. And to thank u all let's do #AskSRK for 10 mins." (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan fans are 'shaking, throwing up' after Pathaan teaser release, Ranveer Singh hails 'return of the king')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the AMA session, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, "Itne din hahan gaayab the (Where did you disappear for so many days)?" He replied, "Khyaalon mein (In my thoughts)…." A Twitter user also asked the actor, "Laal Singh Chaddha dekhi (Did you watch Laal Singh Chaddha)," referring to Aamir Khan's upcoming film. Shah Rukh quipped in response, "Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha (Aamir asks me to show him Pathaan first)!!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asking about his Pathaan look, a person tweeted, "Sir how long did it take you to grow your hair for Pathaan? Assuming you haven't used extensions, or have you? #AskSRK." Shah Rukh said, "Bhai jab meri jaisi zulfein hon toh time nahi lagta…ghar ki kheti hai na (When you have hair like me, it doesn't take much time...it's home grown)!! #Pathan."

Shah Rukh spoke with fans.

Shah Rukh held an AMA session on Twitter.

Shah Rukh replied to fans on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh also replied to a fan who asked him how did he feel after announcing the film 'after 5 years'. "It didn’t feel new or strange. When you are in the hearts of people like you…you don’t miss you!!!" Shah Rukh responded. A fan also asked, "How do you feel getting back to a film set after this long?" He replied, "I only love and breathe films….set is where I belong. So it was like going back home."

He also replied to a few fans who stood in front of his Mumbai home with a banner reading 'Thank you for announcement khan sahab'. The actor said, "If I knew you were coming home would have told you personally…thank you being there. My love to you. Keep the placard safely for the next few announcements."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh surprised his fans by unveiling the first teaser and release date of the upcoming movie that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. "I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now...See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you," SRK wrote on Twitter and Instagram. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is touted as an action-thriller.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON