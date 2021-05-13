Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Wondering why Rakesh Roshan is trending on Twitter as 'best dancer'? Telugu cinema lovers are to be thanked
Rakesh Roshan has been trending on Twitter for being the 'best dancer in India'.
Rakesh Roshan has been trending on Twitter for being the 'best dancer in India'.
bollywood

Wondering why Rakesh Roshan is trending on Twitter as 'best dancer'? Telugu cinema lovers are to be thanked

  • Rakesh Roshan has been trending on Twitter for being the 'best dancer in India'. It all started with a speaker during a discussion on Twitter spaces called Rakesh the number one dancer of the 1980s and 90s.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 04:49 PM IST

Director and former actor Rakesh Roshan has been trending on Twitter for being the 'best dancer in India'. It all started with a speaker during a discussion on Twitter spaces, a platform where people across countries can discuss subjects, called Rakesh the number one dancer of the 1980s and 90s.

A Twitter user pointed out that a group of people were discussing Telugu cinema and an NTR (actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) fan refused to accept that actor Chiranjeevi was the best dancer in India during the 1980-90s. The person suggested Rakesh who was best one.

The audio clip has now gone viral and paved the way for numerous reactions and memes. A fan wrote, "When I saw Rakesh Roshan Sir trending on Twitter. The First thought came into my Mind was - 'may b there is some Serious happened' But my bad , I got to know that he is a Best Dancer Lol."

Another said, "excuse me Rakesh Roshan as best dancer..? Rakesh Roshan can do this epic dance steps??" sharing a clip where Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan can be seen dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena song from the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. "Rakesh Roshan is Indian Michael Jackson," another tweet read.

Here are some tweets:

Last month, Rakesh and his wife Pinkie Roshan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, dressed in wedding finery. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she had written, "Waiiting for my groom."

Also Read | Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul hospitalised days after testing Covid-19 positive: 'My fever wasn't coming down'

Rakesh has appeared in over 80 films throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He received fame for directing films like Khudgarz (1987), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Karan Arjun (1995), Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and the Krrish film series (2006—2013).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rakesh roshan rakesh roshan illness rakesh roshan surgery hrithik roshan hrithik roshan films hrithik roshan memes hrithik roshan pics + 5 more

Related Stories

Salman Khan with Prabhudeva.
Salman Khan with Prabhudeva.
bollywood

Prabhudeva doesn't believe Wanted revived Salman Khan's career

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • Prabhudeva has credited Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor for boosting his career in Bollywood. The director first worked with Salman in the 2009 film Wanted.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Kishwer M Rai expressed disappointment when actor Tannaz Irani was replaced on the TV show Apna Time Bhi Aayega.
Actor Kishwer M Rai expressed disappointment when actor Tannaz Irani was replaced on the TV show Apna Time Bhi Aayega.
tv

Kishwer M Rai: It’s become a trend where you get to know ‘Arrey aapka toh replacement ho gaya’

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Kishwer feels, every actor has the right to decide for himself/herself and their family, whether they want to work during the pandemic or not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.