Wondering why Rakesh Roshan is trending on Twitter as 'best dancer'? Telugu cinema lovers are to be thanked

Director and former actor Rakesh Roshan has been trending on Twitter for being the 'best dancer in India'. It all started with a speaker during a discussion on Twitter spaces, a platform where people across countries can discuss subjects, called Rakesh the number one dancer of the 1980s and 90s.

A Twitter user pointed out that a group of people were discussing Telugu cinema and an NTR (actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) fan refused to accept that actor Chiranjeevi was the best dancer in India during the 1980-90s. The person suggested Rakesh who was best one.

In one of the Telugu cinema spaces, an N-fan ( @NTR_Warrior ) (NTR, Balakrishna, TDP etc.) didn't accept that Chiranjeevi was the best dancer of India in the 80s and 90s he said Rakesh Roshan was no. 1 dancer during that time. — Thor ⚡ (@Thor__007) May 13, 2021

The audio clip has now gone viral and paved the way for numerous reactions and memes. A fan wrote, "When I saw Rakesh Roshan Sir trending on Twitter. The First thought came into my Mind was - 'may b there is some Serious happened' But my bad , I got to know that he is a Best Dancer Lol."

Another said, "excuse me Rakesh Roshan as best dancer..? Rakesh Roshan can do this epic dance steps??" sharing a clip where Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan can be seen dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena song from the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. "Rakesh Roshan is Indian Michael Jackson," another tweet read.

Here are some tweets:

Rakesh Roshan after knowing he is the best dancer in India in 1980s...#rakeshroshan #ChandanMattiNayala pic.twitter.com/BqryrxYbS9 — MegaStar & Tendulkar - The Mass Gods (@MegaStarMegaFan) May 13, 2021

Rakesh Roshan watching Twitter trend: pic.twitter.com/aRTiatG8m9 — Deepak Karamungikar (@doublemasaala) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile Rakesh Roshan** pic.twitter.com/zSuaTwnEcE — Believer!! Living On a Pale Blue DOT🌏 (@Human8632) May 13, 2021

Last month, Rakesh and his wife Pinkie Roshan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, dressed in wedding finery. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she had written, "Waiiting for my groom."

Also Read | Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul hospitalised days after testing Covid-19 positive: 'My fever wasn't coming down'

Rakesh has appeared in over 80 films throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He received fame for directing films like Khudgarz (1987), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Karan Arjun (1995), Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and the Krrish film series (2006—2013).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON