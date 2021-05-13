Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul hospitalised days after testing Covid-19 positive: 'My fever wasn't coming down'
Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul hospitalised days after testing Covid-19 positive: 'My fever wasn't coming down'

PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 03:33 PM IST

Actor Rajev Paul of Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii fame, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, on Wednesday said he was hospitalised after his health showed no signs of improvement.

The 50-year-old actor tested positive for the virus on May 7 and was under home quarantine. Rajev, who features on the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka 2, is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

"Before things go out of hands...or when things go out of hands...it's better to put them in capable hands. My fever wasn't coming down...so had to get myself admitted to #Kokilaben #AmbaniHospital at Andheri. Here in the hands of very capable doctors and management," he captioned the post.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra: 'My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's'

The former Bigg Boss contestant thanked actor-director Satish Kaushik for convincing him to get hospitalised. "Started with #remdesivir and other #medicines Right decision at right time happens coz you have right people in your life" he added.

The actor thanked his family and fans for their support, and urged everyone to pray for those who are unwell around the world.

