Yami Gautam: While returning to Mumbai, I was paranoid hearing about cases spiking, especially my industry colleagues

Yami Gautam had resumed work last year as soon as lockdown restrictions were lifted, and was one of the busiest actors until now with as many as eight projects in hand currently. While she has managed to finish two films already amid the pandemic, she was filming her third in Mumbai, where shoots have been stopped till April 30.

“Cases are spiking to another level. When we started off initially, which was Bhoot Police in November, there was a lot of anxiety. You don’t know how it’s going to go, it’s unpredictable. Maybe because we were shooting in Himachal Pradesh, it was really controlled. Your work takes over the anxious emotions,” admits Gautam.

She shot for her second project, Dasvi with Abhishek Bachchan, in Agra. “When I was a day away from landing in Mumbai, I was getting paranoid, if that’s not a very strong word. Every day I was hearing about cases spiking. Especially when you start hearing about your colleagues testing positive, almost every single day, you get very concerned,” she continues, “But it was a commitment, and we were all together as a team. We can only take as many precautions as we can. In fact, whatever anxiety you’re going through, you’ve to keep it behind while you’re giving a take [on set]. The moment the director says ‘cut’, the mask automatically comes on.”

Though the situation currently looks very bleak, with almost every sector impacted by the second wave of corona, Gautam, 32, says she never imagined this is how the busiest phase of her career would turn out to be.

“Doing all these different projects is a culmination of all the times I waited patiently, and it paid off this year. I never imagined it’ll all come to me during the pandemic, when we’re in fear, literally fighting for breath in every way possible. There are a lot of emotions. I feel good, too, that they’re all good scripts,” she muses.

Until now, the actor was shooting non stop “without any breather for a single day” but one thing she realised during such testing times is that “work and a film’s success keep going on” and it’s health that’s paramount.

She concludes saying, “Health is very underrated and undervalued. We’re all concerned that if it looks right, then great, but what you’re feeling, no one talks about it. If you have your health, you can pull off anything. That’s what I’m really trying to make sure, how to keep myself rejuvenated and not look worn or burnt out.”