Yami Gautam wore her mother's saree, did her own makeup for wedding with Aditya Dhar. See pics

Yami Gautam got married to Aditya Dhar in Himachal Pradesh. For the wedding, she wore her mother's saree.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Yami Gautam tied the knot with Aditya Dhar on June 4.

Actor Yami Gautam chose her mother's saree as her wedding attire and also did her makeup for the wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. She tied the knot with Aditya in a private outdoor ceremony on June 4. It took place over two days at her house in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. Yami and Aditya worked together on the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which he had directed.

Yami Gautam's wedding attire was a crimson silk saree adorned with gold work along with a matching dupatta covering her head. Yami opted for traditional jewellery including a choker, a pahadi nath and a maang tika. She kept her makeup simple and completed the look with red lipstick and vermillion (sindoor). On the other hand, Aditya Dhar chose to wear a white sherwani.

Taking to Instagram, Wedding Blogger shared new pictures of Yami and captioned the post, "#yamigautam wear her mother saree and self done bridal makeup in the wedding Simply beautiful @yamigautam."

Sharing her wedding pictures on Instagram, Yami had captioned the post, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Yami has been treating her fans with stunning pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony. On Monday, she had posted another photo of her as a new bride. She had captioned the post, "Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo Let's welcome the spring season."

Also Read | Yami Gautam looks stunning in new pictures from wedding with Aditya Dhar, see here

Meanwhile, she will be seen essaying the role of an IPS officer in Dasvi. She is also a part of Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is scheduled to release on September 10, 2021.

Yami made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, and since then has featured in several movies, including Kaabil, Sanam Re, Bala and Ginny weds Sunny. Aditya has also worked on Kabul Express, Tezz and Aakrosh.

