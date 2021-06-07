Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam smiles bright in green saree, see her first picture after wedding
Yami Gautam smile in a latest picture post her wedding.
Yami Gautam smile in a latest picture post her wedding.
bollywood

Yami Gautam smiles bright in green saree, see her first picture after wedding

  • Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were seen posing with one of the organisers of their wedding post their nuptials. The couple announced that they have tied the knot on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 10:24 PM IST

New pictures of Yami Gautam and her husband filmmaker Aditya Dhar, following their secret wedding, have been sharing on Instagram. In the picture, the newlywed bride was seen in a traditional green saree with sindoor and mangalsutra. She had left her hair loose and sported a big smile.

In another picture, Uri: The Surgical Strike director was seen wearing a casual T-shirt and a pair of pants. The duo posed individually with a man who helped organise the wedding.

Earlier in the day, Yami shared a picture post the wedding rituals. In the picture, Yami was seen dressed in a red saree. She shared the picture with a caption written in Kashmiri along with the translation. "Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo. Let's welcome the spring season," she said.

Yami and Aditya surprised fans with the news of their wedding on Friday. The duo shared identical posts on their respective Instagram profiles and said, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," they said. She has been sharing numerous pictures from the pre-wedding and wedding rituals as well.

The couple has received much love from their industry friends. Names include Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikrant Massey, among many others.

Also read: Aditya Dhar cannot help but smile at wife Yami Gautam in new pics from their wedding

Actor Kangana Ranaut was also impressed with her fellow-Himachali actor's wedding look. She shared a picture from Yami's wedding to her Instagram Stories and said, "Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh."

Yami was last seen Ginny Weds Sunny, which released on Netflix. Aditya, on the other hand, has The Immortal Ashwatthama, with Vicky in the lead, in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aditya dhar yami gautam

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Vikrant Massey's Radhe Maa comment on Yami Gautam's pic.
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Vikrant Massey's Radhe Maa comment on Yami Gautam's pic.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 10:27 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut reacted to Vikrant Massey's 'Radhe Maa' comment on Yami Gautam's wedding picture. The actor called him a 'cockroach.'
READ FULL STORY
Yami Gautam at her wedding.
Yami Gautam at her wedding.
bollywood

Yami Gautam shares fresh pics from her wedding, Vikrant's comment is hilarious

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot at her hometown recently. She and her sister Surilie have shared more pictures from the wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.