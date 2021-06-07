Yami Gautam smiles bright in green saree, see her first picture after wedding

New pictures of Yami Gautam and her husband filmmaker Aditya Dhar, following their secret wedding, have been sharing on Instagram. In the picture, the newlywed bride was seen in a traditional green saree with sindoor and mangalsutra. She had left her hair loose and sported a big smile.

In another picture, Uri: The Surgical Strike director was seen wearing a casual T-shirt and a pair of pants. The duo posed individually with a man who helped organise the wedding.

Earlier in the day, Yami shared a picture post the wedding rituals. In the picture, Yami was seen dressed in a red saree. She shared the picture with a caption written in Kashmiri along with the translation. "Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo. Let's welcome the spring season," she said.

Yami and Aditya surprised fans with the news of their wedding on Friday. The duo shared identical posts on their respective Instagram profiles and said, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," they said. She has been sharing numerous pictures from the pre-wedding and wedding rituals as well.

The couple has received much love from their industry friends. Names include Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikrant Massey, among many others.

Actor Kangana Ranaut was also impressed with her fellow-Himachali actor's wedding look. She shared a picture from Yami's wedding to her Instagram Stories and said, "Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh."

Yami was last seen Ginny Weds Sunny, which released on Netflix. Aditya, on the other hand, has The Immortal Ashwatthama, with Vicky in the lead, in the pipeline.

