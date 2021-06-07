Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam is ravishing in red in first post-wedding picture. See here
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot on Friday.
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot on Friday.
bollywood

Yami Gautam is ravishing in red in first post-wedding picture. See here

  • Yami Gautam has shared her first post-wedding picture, after surprising her fans with an announcement about her wedding to Aditya Dhar on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 12:23 PM IST

Actor Yami Gautam on Monday shared a new post-wedding picture, after she tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Friday. She wore a red saree, with her 'sindoor' on her forehead.

Yami captioned the post in Kashmiri, and offered a translation, "Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo. Let's welcome the spring season." Her industry friends and colleagues showered love in the comments section. Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart emoji, as did Vikrant Massey. Her sister Surilie wrote, "I’m yet to give a dance performance on this song."


Yami and Aditya, who directed her in Uri: The Surgical Strike, announced their wedding in identical Instagram posts on Friday. Quoting the poet Rumi, they wrote in their caption, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

She continued, "As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Yami has since shared several pictures from various pre-wedding functions, such as the 'mehendi'. One picture showed her wearing a red ensemble, with large bangles on her wrists. Vikrant poked fun at her in the comments and wrote, "Pure and pious like Radhe Maa."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa: 'Lao meri chappal'

Yami made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor. She has also appeared in films such as Kaabil and Bala. She was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yami gautam aditya dhar surilie gautam + 1 more

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Vikrant Massey's Radhe Maa comment on Yami Gautam's pic.
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Vikrant Massey's Radhe Maa comment on Yami Gautam's pic.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant a cockroach for calling Yami Gautam Radhe Maa

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 10:27 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut reacted to Vikrant Massey's 'Radhe Maa' comment on Yami Gautam's wedding picture. The actor called him a 'cockroach.'
READ FULL STORY
A picture from Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding.
A picture from Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding.
bollywood

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar share a hearty laugh in new wedding pics, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 07:06 PM IST
  • Yami Gautam has shared new pictures from her secret wedding with Aditya Dhar. The actor and the filmmaker informed fans about their wedding on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.