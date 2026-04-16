Yash breaks silence over criticism for ‘photorealistic’ Ramayana VFX, calls it ‘work in progress’
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana films have been co-produced by Yash and will see him play Ravana. The actor responded to criticism for the VFX recently.
Actor Yash broke his silence about the criticism for Ramayana’s VFX after the teaser for Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama was dropped a few weeks ago. The teaser received love, but it also drew such criticism for its visuals that even Hrithik Roshan chimed in on. Yash has now opened up about it.
Yash on Ramayana’s VFX
Yash was asked on Muse TV YouTube channel about what it’s like to shoot for a film like Ramayana, which requires a lot of VFX. The interviewer also mentioned that, to them, the VFX in the teaser looked photorealistic.
Yash seemed to address the criticism around it when he responded: “See, that’s where I think DNEG comes in. (laughs) Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. So, the photorealistic visuals what you’re talking…and it’s still a work in progress. I’m sure it will be even more better with the finished product. We’re really aiming at a product which is topnotch.”
For the unversed, DNEG is an Academy Award-winning British visual effects studio that has worked on films such as Inception, Interstellar, Ex Machina, Blade Runner 2049, First Man, Tenet, Dune, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and Dune: Part Two.{{/usCountry}}
For the unversed, DNEG is an Academy Award-winning British visual effects studio that has worked on films such as Inception, Interstellar, Ex Machina, Blade Runner 2049, First Man, Tenet, Dune, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and Dune: Part Two.{{/usCountry}}
After the teaser of Ramayana was released and received criticism, Hrithik chimed in with a note on how bad VFX exists. A portion of his note read: “Bad vfx is if the movie promises say 'photorealism' but is unable to inhabit it fully. Even a small lapse in physics/gravity can then destroy the entire illusion,” adding, “AND you can't criticize the maker just cause he has chosen one style while you prefer another style. Thats not fair.”{{/usCountry}}
After the teaser of Ramayana was released and received criticism, Hrithik chimed in with a note on how bad VFX exists. A portion of his note read: “Bad vfx is if the movie promises say 'photorealism' but is unable to inhabit it fully. Even a small lapse in physics/gravity can then destroy the entire illusion,” adding, “AND you can't criticize the maker just cause he has chosen one style while you prefer another style. Thats not fair.”{{/usCountry}}
Has seen Ramayana’s complete cut
Yash was also asked if he had seen a completed cut for Ramayana yet, and he said that he had seen a ‘decent version’ of it that they’re trying to improve. “We’re on it, but till the last minute we’ll try to better it. So, we’ve seen quite a decent version, we can say. But we’re on it. It’s exciting to put it together, believe in something and watch it on the big screen. At the end of the day, all producers and actors do it for themselves also,” said the actor.
Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. It is directed by Nitesh and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Part 1 will be released in theatres for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 for Diwali 2027.
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