Yash breaks silence over criticism for ‘photorealistic’ Ramayana VFX, calls it ‘work in progress’

Actor Yash broke his silence about the criticism for Ramayana’s VFX after the teaser for Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama was dropped a few weeks ago. The teaser received love, but it also drew such criticism for its visuals that even Hrithik Roshan chimed in on. Yash has now opened up about it.

Yash on Ramayana’s VFX

Yash spoke about Ramayana's VFX while promoting the film abroad.

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Yash was asked on Muse TV YouTube channel about what it’s like to shoot for a film like Ramayana, which requires a lot of VFX. The interviewer also mentioned that, to them, the VFX in the teaser looked photorealistic.

Yash seemed to address the criticism around it when he responded: “See, that’s where I think DNEG comes in. (laughs) Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. So, the photorealistic visuals what you’re talking…and it’s still a work in progress. I’m sure it will be even more better with the finished product. We’re really aiming at a product which is topnotch.”

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, DNEG is an Academy Award-winning British visual effects studio that has worked on films such as Inception, Interstellar, Ex Machina, Blade Runner 2049, First Man, Tenet, Dune, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and Dune: Part Two. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, DNEG is an Academy Award-winning British visual effects studio that has worked on films such as Inception, Interstellar, Ex Machina, Blade Runner 2049, First Man, Tenet, Dune, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and Dune: Part Two. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the teaser of Ramayana was released and received criticism, Hrithik chimed in with a note on how bad VFX exists. A portion of his note read: “Bad vfx is if the movie promises say 'photorealism' but is unable to inhabit it fully. Even a small lapse in physics/gravity can then destroy the entire illusion,” adding, “AND you can't criticize the maker just cause he has chosen one style while you prefer another style. Thats not fair.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the teaser of Ramayana was released and received criticism, Hrithik chimed in with a note on how bad VFX exists. A portion of his note read: “Bad vfx is if the movie promises say 'photorealism' but is unable to inhabit it fully. Even a small lapse in physics/gravity can then destroy the entire illusion,” adding, “AND you can't criticize the maker just cause he has chosen one style while you prefer another style. Thats not fair.” {{/usCountry}}

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Has seen Ramayana’s complete cut

Yash was also asked if he had seen a completed cut for Ramayana yet, and he said that he had seen a ‘decent version’ of it that they’re trying to improve. “We’re on it, but till the last minute we’ll try to better it. So, we’ve seen quite a decent version, we can say. But we’re on it. It’s exciting to put it together, believe in something and watch it on the big screen. At the end of the day, all producers and actors do it for themselves also,” said the actor.

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Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. It is directed by Nitesh and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Part 1 will be released in theatres for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 for Diwali 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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