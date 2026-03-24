'Yeh meri behen hai, biwi nahi': Fardeen Khan addresses speculation after paparazzi get confused

Actor Fardeen Khan recently found himself at the centre of social media chatter after he was spotted at an event in Mumbai with a woman dressed in black. The video quickly caught everyone’s attention, with several social media users assuming she was his wife, Natasha Madhvani. However, putting the speculation to rest, Fardeen has now clarified that the woman accompanying him was not his wife. Fardeen Khan gave a clarification and set the record straight when he attended another event in Mumbai.

Fardeen Khan clarifies Fardeen gave a clarification and set the record straight when he attended another event in Mumbai. He expressed his views when he was leaving the HELLO! Hall of Fame event, held in Mumbai recently.

In the clip, the actor is seen immediately correcting photographers, clarifying that the woman with him is not his wife but his sister, Laila Khan. He also addressed the confusion seen in multiple paparazzi videos, noting that many had incorrectly identified her.

In the video, Fardeen can be heard saying, “Yeh meri behen hai, biwi nahi hai. Bahut saare handles mein aap log yahi likhte hai ke yeh meri biwi hai (She is my sister, not my wife. On many handles, you people keep writing that she is my wife)." Later, Fardeen’s sister is seen laughing at the remark, and saying, “It was much needed.”

This comes amid reports that Fardeen has hit a rough patch with his wife. Laila Khan is Fardeen’s sister and the daughter of the late actor Feroz Khan. She is married to businessman Farhan Furniturewala and largely stays away from the limelight.

About Fardeen Khan’s personal life Fardeen got married to Natasha Madhvani in December 2005. Natasha is the daughter of Mumtaz and Mayur Madhvani, a Ugandan businessman, entrepreneur, and industrialist of Indian origin. Fardeen and Natasha have a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan and a son named Azarius Fardeen Khan.

In 2023, there were reports claiming that Fardeen and Natasha have 'decided to part ways amicably'. As per a Times of India report, Fardeen and Natasha have been living separately for over a year. Amid the divorce rumours, Fardeen revealed that he missed being a part of his children's daily life and watching them grow. He shared that whenever his kids come to Mumbai, he puts his entire schedule on hold just to spend time with them.

On the work front, the actor made his comeback to showbiz with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. He was most recently seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff among others. The film emerged as a box office success, earning ₹300 crore worldwide.