Mumtaz daughter Natasha Madhvani, Fardeen Khan to reconsider divorce, think of their kids: ‘Arguments hote hain…’

Veteran actor Mumtaz's daughter, Natasha Madhvani, tied the knot with Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan in 2005. However, last year, there were rumours about the couple getting a divorce. In an interview with the Times of India, Mumtaz has now finally revealed that Fardeen and Natasha have separated, but she doesn't want them to get divorced. Mumtaz says she doesn't want daughter Natasha and Fardeen Khan to get a divorce.

Mumtaz reveals Natasha and Fardeen Khan are separated

Talking about Natasha and Fardeen's separation, Mumtaz said, "They are saying they are separating, but they aren't yet divorced. I love Fardeen a lot. He was born in front of me. They are still husband and wife. Nothing serious has happened. Maybe they don't get along anymore. Every marriage has ups and downs. They are too old; they won't listen to me. Sometimes people don't get along with each other."

Mumtaz doesn't want Fardeen and Natasha to get divorced

Mumtaz further added that she doesn't want Natasha and Fardeen to get divorced and said, "Arguments hote hai (there are arguments). Natasha and Fardeen should not divorce, as they have kids. And I have seen Fardeen is a good father. He shifts his shooting days according to their schedule. He respects me to date. I don't know what they want to do. Even if they divorce, they won't be separated due to their kids."

Fardeen Khan and Natasha's marriage

Fardeen and Natasha got married in December 2005. Natasha is the daughter of Mumtaz and Mayur Madhvani, a Ugandan businessman, entrepreneur, and industrialist of Indian origin. Fardeen and Natasha have a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan and a son named Azarius Fardeen Khan.

Amid the divorce rumours, Fardeen revealed that he missed being a part of his children's daily life and watching them grow. He shared that whenever his kids come to Mumbai, he puts his entire schedule on hold just to spend time with them. The actor made his comeback to showbiz with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. He was most recently seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff among others. The film emerged as a box office success, earning ₹300 crore worldwide.