Mumtaz's secrets for ageless beauty at 77 inspired by evergreen star Dev Anand and Akshay Kumar: ‘No dinner after 6 pm’

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Mar 07, 2025 01:12 PM IST

Mumtaz once said she follows Dev Anand and Akshay Kumar's advice to stay in shape. She also revealed she would ‘never get Botox done’ for this reason.

Mumtaz, the veteran Bollywood actor, recently stunned audiences as the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's fashion show. She walked the ramp at the age of 77 alongside actors Shilpa Shetty, Urmila Matondkar, and Khushi Kapoor. Mumtaz's natural beauty was hard to miss in a black saree. Back in 2023, in an interview with ETimes, Mumtaz opened up about how the late Dev Anand was instrumental in her staying in shape and looking after her appearance. Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79: Her top 3 traditional Indian skincare ingredients

Mumtaz joined Shilpa Shetty, Urmila Matondkar, and Khushi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's fashion show recently. (Instagram/ Manish Malhotra)
Mumtaz joined Shilpa Shetty, Urmila Matondkar, and Khushi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's fashion show recently. (Instagram/ Manish Malhotra)

She had said, “I remember Dev Anand once told me that I should take care of my hair and body. He said that I should always try and look young. He said, 'Mumzi, age is a bloody number'. He said if I look good I can have a boyfriend at 90 too. He asked me if I wanted proof. He opened a door and showed me that three girls were waiting for him in the other room to have a date with him. Mind you, he was 80 then.”

‘I would never get Botox done’

Mumtaz had added that she has been strictly adhering to a specific eating schedule based on actor Akshay Kumar's advice, who avoids eating after dark. She had said, “I follow Dev Anand's advice. And I follow Akshay Kumar's advice that we should not eat after 6 pm. Sometimes, I get too thin, and I take the help of fillers. But I would never get Botox done; Botox se lagta hai ek anar left side mein daal diya, ek anar right side mein daal diya (Botox looks fake, like two pomegranates have been put inside your either cheek).”

The concept of eating an early dinner has gained popularity in recent years, particularly among those following intermittent fasting or time-restricted eating. Click here to learn more about its benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
