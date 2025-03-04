Mumtaz at 77 turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra as Rekha cheers for her; Urmila, Shilpa Shetty also walk the ramp

Manish Malhotra unveiled his gorgeous collection on Monday night during the Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish event. During the event, Mumtaz turned showstopper for the designer as she made her runway debut along with actors like Shilpa Shetty, Urmila Matondkar, and Khushi Kapoor. Check out pictures and videos from the event. Manish Malhotra walks with Mumtaz, Khushi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Urmila Matondkar (Left); Rekha cheers for Mumtaz (Right).

Also Read | Rekha and Shabana Azmi serve iconic energy in their 70s in elegant sarees; internet says they are ‘eating the girls’

Rekha cheers for Mumtaz during her rampwalk

During the fashion show, veteran actor Rekha cheered for Mumtaz as she debuted on the ramp at the age of 77. In a video shared by Iulia Vantur, Rekha can be seen giving a standing ovation to Mumtaz, along with FDCI president Sunil Sethi and the audience present at the show. Iulia captioned the clip, “@manishmalhotra05 celebrating Indian cinema fashion and its icons Mumtaz Ji and Rekha Ji together for Manish Malhotra at @hindustantimes awards.”

Rekha cheers for Mumtaz during Manish Malhotra's show.

What Mumtaz, Urmila, Khushi and Shilpa wore

The legendary Mumtaz wore an elegant black saree for her runway debut. The chiffon drape features delicate, multi-coloured floral embroidery, shimmering sequin embellishments, and tassels on the pallu border. Manish paired it with a matching black blouse featuring full-length sleeves adorned with tassels, a V neckline, and a cropped hem length decked with black beads.

The 77-year-old star styled the nine yards with a gorgeous necklace, embellished heels, rings, and earrings. With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled with blowout waves, Mumtaz chose a dewy, blush-pink glam.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra dressed Shilpa Shetty in a white floral embroidered saree paired with a pearl-embellished halter-neck blouse. She styled the nine yards with diamond earrings, gold bracelets, and rings. With her tresses left loose in a side parting, Shilpa chose shimmering eye shadow, glossy caramel lips, flushed cheeks, and feathered brows.

Urmila wore a corset silk-satin saree with a matching full-length trench coat adorned with red gemstones on the cuffs. She styled the ensemble with matching earrings, rings, loose tresses, and minimal glam. Lastly, Khushi Kapoor brought Gen-Z magic with her very modern pre-draped saree featuring a thigh-high slit and colourful embellishments.