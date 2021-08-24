Young Salman Khan oozes swagger in bike ad from 1985, fan says ‘still a legend’. Watch

A vintage video of Salman Khan, an ad from 1985, has surfaced online. In the clip, he and another man are seen riding their bikes across town. Two women look at their vehicles appreciatively before hopping on. The two couples then zoom off into the distance.

Sharing the video, an Instagram page wrote, “Hero Honda CD100 ad from 1985, featuring a young Salman Khan. The motorcycle was advertised as the most fuel-efficient motorcycle in India with the slogan ‘fill it shut it forget it’.”

One fan commented on the post, “Still a legend.” Another wrote, “Old bhai was so handsome.”





Currently, Salman is in Russia with Katrina Kaif for the shoot of Tiger 3, the third instalment of their popular franchise. The film is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma, with Emraan Hashmi reportedly playing the antagonist.

Earlier this month, a source told ANI that Tiger 3 will be shot in multiple countries. “Salman and Katrina will land in Russia first and then head to multiple shooting destinations like Turkey and Austria. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn’t want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned Tiger 3 to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, Salman will also return to the small screen as the host of Bigg Boss 15. So far, he has shared promos of the upcoming season of the reality show on Instagram, one of which features a voiceover by Rekha.

Apart from this, Salman will be seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which marks his first onscreen collaboration with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, features Salman as a righteous police officer on a mission to put an end to gang wars and the land mafia, while Aayush plays a gangster.

