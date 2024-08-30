YouTuber exposes Alia Bhatt, Samantha, Hrithik for endorsing unhealthy snacks while being health-conscious themselves

Bollywood celebrities are frequently praised for their commitment to health and fitness. Although they often speak about adopting a healthy lifestyle in interviews and public appearances, they have also endorsed certain unhealthy brands. Now, a video by fitness influencer and YouTuber Nitin Maurya slamming celebrities promoting unhealthy diets despite being health-conscious has gone viral. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed for ‘misleading and misinforming’ fans on her health podcast) An Indian YouTuber exposed Bollywood celebrities who promote unhealthy snacks.

Stars called out for promoting unhealthy brands

Nitin's YouTube video was reshared on Twitter as it exposed the food brands endorsed by Bollywood actors. The video begins with Kartik Aaryan discussing in various interviews the importance of staying away from junk food like burgers, pizza, and sugar. However, it then shows him appearing in an advertisement for a burger outlet and consuming a soft drink.

In a podcast, Samantha Ruth Prabhu emphasises the significance of avoiding sugar, chocolates, and processed food while promoting the consumption of coconut oil. Nevertheless, she is later seen endorsing chocolate brands, sunflower oil, and processed snacks. Similarly, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan are shown admitting to not consuming sugar while they promote chocolate brands.

Sara Ali Khan is shown eating pizza and drinking a soft drink in a commercial, but in an interview, she confesses that she avoids junk food. There's also a clip of Ananya Panday saying she can't light a cigarette, but then another clip shows her smoking at a public function. The video ends with celebrities endorsing a tobacco brand. The YouTuber later pointed out that the celebrities don't actually consume the products they endorse, so people shouldn't look to them for fitness and nutrition tips.

Internet reacts to actors promoting unhealthy brands

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “This should be shared with every single Indian.” Another user wrote, “They need to stop all this totally.” A user also pointed out, “Bollywood always promot harmfull foods to all.” Another user commented, “No moral values for these actors.”

YouTuber slams celebrities' unusual dinner schedule

In another video, Nitin advises not to follow celebrities' unusual dinner habits. The video includes clips of Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and others mentioning that they have dinner between 5:30 and 8:30. The YouTuber then explains that most people don't have the privilege to have dinner at such an early time.