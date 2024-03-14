Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed for ‘misleading and misinforming’ fans on her health podcast

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s health podcast, Take 20, has been called out by an X user for allegedly spreading misinformation to fans. An account named The Liver Doc (Cyriac Abby Philips), called her out for misleading her fans about ‘detoxing the liver.’ (Also Read: Samantha says taking break from work due to myositis was the ‘hardest’ but best decision of her life) Samantha Ruth Prabhu is facing backlash from a doctor on X(Instagram)

In a lengthy post on X, the doctor accused the actor and her podcast guest of ‘sharing their ignorance’ with her millions of followers. “This is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a film star, misleading and misinforming over 33 million followers on "detoxing the liver,” he wrote, adding, “Its just two science illiterates sharing their ignorance. The Wellness Coach guy is not even a real medical person and would probably have no idea about functions of the liver.”

The Liver Doc also claimed, “He says, the best herb to improve liver health is Dandelion. I am a liver doctor, a trained and registered hepatologist diagnosing and treating liver disease patients since one decade and this is complete and utter BS.” He was also irked when Samantha’s fans came to her defence, writing, “I was expecting Ms. Samantha to take note, but guess I am stuck with team C, her health illiterate fans who have the power to ‘Google Search’ but not actually read and understand anything they have linked.”

Samantha took a break from acting after she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disease. She was last seen on-screen in the 2023 films Shaakunthalam with Dev Mohan and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

She shot for Raj & DK’s Indian edition of the web series Citadel, with Varun Dhawan as her co-star. The series’ US edition starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead. The Indian edition is currently in post-production.

She was supposed to star in Downton Abbey director Philip John’s Chennai Story, based on the book The Arrangements of Love. She was replaced by Shruti Haasan earlier this year.

