Samantha says taking break from work due to myositis was the ‘hardest’ but best decision of her life

Samantha revealed in the interview that taking a break from work to recover from myositis was the “hardest decision” of her life. But in hindsight, she feels it was also the best one. ““I’ve had my fair share of self-loathing and really low confidence, but I’ve always strived to grow as a person. With that growth came a deeper understanding of my insecurities and self-loathing. I was able to heal by addressing them – not by trying to fix them from the outside, but by fixing the inner trauma that needed more healing than any external quick fix,” the actor said.

She also added that setbacks like these have made her a stronger person. “People might think that success defines you, but it is failure and loss that truly define you, and introduce you to the best version of yourself. These lows and these losses have made me a person I am truly proud of,” she said. Samantha's condition of myositis entails the immune system of her body attacking her muscles.

On the work front, she was recently seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi was released in theatres on September 1, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Samantha will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. Recently, she finished the shoot of the series. After wrapping up the shoot, Samantha penned a lengthy note by sharing the pictures from the sets. She wrote, "And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming @rajanddk @mensit... The family I didn't know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me."

