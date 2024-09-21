Yudhra box office collection day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi's film performs well, opens at nearly 5 crore in India

Yudhra box office collection day 1: The film had a decent opening at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, Yudhra earned nearly ₹5 crore on Friday. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Sudha Anukta. (Also Read | Yudhra review: Action sequences save this Siddhant Chaturvedi film which takes forever to find its groove) Yudhra box office collection day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in stills from the film.

Yudhra domestic box office

The film earned ₹4.50 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. Yudhra had an overall 46.54% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Yudhra, an action film, features Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. The film marks Siddhant's first solo lead release. The film has benefitted from National Cinema Day as ticket prices are at ₹99.

Yudhra also stars Malavika Mohanan as the captivating Nikhat and Raghav Juyal as the menacing villain Shafiq. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar. It promises a blend of gripping action and dynamic storytelling.

Yudhra review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "As for the performances, Siddhant too shines in bits and pieces, especially the action. The guy’s a natural, and makes it believable. I can’t say the same for the emotional sequences though, where there was scope for a more nuanced performance, given the range of emotions he needs to feel. Raghav Juyal as Shafiq takes some time to find his groove, but he thankfully does in an elaborate sequence where he goes hand to hand with Yudhra. I would have loved to see more of him on screen. Malavika Mohanan tries, but there’s not much chemistry between her and Siddhant. She does get to kick some a** though."

Siddhant spoke about his career recently

Siddhant recently spoke to news agency PTI and said that he has learned to raise the bar with each performance because whenever he has tried to do something easy, it hasn't worked for him. The actor was a chartered accountant (CA) before he made his acting debut with the web series Inside Edge and the movie Gully Boy.

"I was happy being a CA. I had security, money and a job, but I left all of that because I wanted to explore and put myself in an unknown situation. I try to do that with every film. So, whenever I tried to do something easy, I didn’t feel good and people (audiences) didn’t feel good. So, you’ve to push the bar always,” he had said.