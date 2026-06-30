Zeenat Aman, 74, advocates for live-in relationships: 'Wouldn't you rather have 5 joyous years than 15 miserable ones?'

Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman has been vocal about her support for live-in relationships, arguing that couples should live together before making a lifelong commitment through marriage. While her views have drawn criticism from contemporaries such as Saira Banu and Mumtaz, Zeenat has remained firm in her stance. In a recent conversation with Shubra Aiyappa, the actor explained why she believes live-in relationships are more relevant than ever in today's world. Zeenat Aman backs live-in relationships.

Zeenat Aman about live-in relationships Zeenat revealed why she strongly believes couples should live together before getting married. She said, “In today’s day and age—and even in the past—nothing lasts forever. You need to ensure compatibility before making a legal commitment. This is my view. You need to know whether you’re compatible mentally and emotionally. If you’re planning to have children, how will you raise them? What are your views on finances? If there is no compatibility, what’s the point? Wouldn’t you rather have five joyous years instead of fifteen miserable ones? That’s what I believe.”

The actor added, “People think romance is going to last forever. Nothing lasts forever. Relationships are always a work in progress. There has to be give-and-take, adjustment, and compromise if things are to work. Relationships evolve. If you think the honeymoon phase is going to last forever, it doesn’t.”

Zeenat had earlier revealed that she had even advised her sons to live with their partners before deciding to get married. The actor herself has had difficult relationships. She was briefly married to Sanjay Khan, but the marriage ended after Zeenat accused him of physical abuse. She later married actor Mazhar Khan in 1985, with whom she had two sons, Azaan and Zahaan. However, Zeenat later alleged that Mazhar had cheated on her while she was pregnant.

About Zeenat Aman's recent and upcoming work Zeenat was last seen in the 2025 series The Royals. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the show also featured Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea and Milind Soman in key roles. Released on Netflix, the series received mixed reviews, with Bhumi facing criticism for her performance. Despite the mixed response, it has been renewed for a second season.

She will next be seen in Bun Tikki. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Abhay Deol in lead roles. The film premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2025 but has yet to receive a theatrical release.