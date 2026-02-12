Zeenat Aman is grateful for employment ‘at this age’, wonders what she would do if work dries up: ‘I’d probably rot…’

She also talked about how she likes earning now as well. "A city to visit, a script to consider, an ad to shoot, a workout to complete… I love setting myself bite-sized goals that give each week a sense of purpose. To be honest, I also love the peace of mind that comes with earning an income. Don’t you?" Zeenat added.

The veteran actor shared a bunch of her pictures as she travelled for work. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "The week that was! May I just reiterate how grateful I am to be finding gainful employment at this age? Sure, I enjoyed my quiet years, but currently I like to have things to look forward to."

Actor Zeenat Aman has penned a long note talking about being grateful for "gainful employment" at the age of 74 and what would happen if "work were to dry up." Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Zeenat also shared that she started her career at a young age and so "didn’t have the opportunity to cultivate hobbies in my adult life."

Zeenat on what if she stopped getting work Zeenat further wrote that she thinks she would "rot in bed" if she doesn't get work. "I sometimes wonder what I would do with my time if work were to dry up. The uninspiring conclusion I come to is that I’d probably rot in bed watching endless reels of babies and baby animals! You see, I started working so early on that I didn’t have the opportunity to cultivate hobbies in my adult life. While other seniors may be more intrepid, I think that ship has sailed for me. Now that I’m in my 70s, I’m not quite motivated enough to pick up the piano or to don an apron and learn to bake!" she wrote.

Zeenat on not having a hobby "That said, I’m quite curious to learn whether you know somebody who picked up a hobby late in their life and really committed to it? Share their story in the comments, please; I’m sure it will be inspiring for us all. On another note, can you guess which city I visited on the basis of the sweet spread in picture number 6?" concluded her note.

Zeenat's latest projects Zeenat became a household name during the 1970s and 1980s after winning the title of Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. Zeenat has given several hits, including Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, and Dharam Veer.

Fans will see Zeenat next in Bun Tikki, produced by Manish Malhotra's production banner Stage5 Productions. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.