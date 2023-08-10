Zeenat Aman cheers for Ranveer Singh ahead of Don 3: ‘May you find worthy jungly billi’

A lot has been written and said on the internet ever since Farhan Akhtar introduced Ranveer Singh as the new Don in his upcoming instalment of the Don franchise. Reflecting on those, Ranveer Singh penned a note on social media. Ever since, best wishes from his fans and friends are pouring in. The latest one to join them is veteran actor Zeenat Aman. Also read: Internet misses Shah Rukh Khan, isn't happy with Ranveer Singh in Don 3 Zeenat Aman has this to say about Ranveer Singh starring in Don 3.

Zeenat Aman on Ranveer Singh as Don

Zeenat Aman who is known for her strong social media game, took to the comment section of Ranveer's post and wished him luck. She commented, “Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy ‘jungly billi’ to your Don.” Her response refers to the popular dialogue used in a scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in Don 2.

Zeenat Aman reacts to Ranveer Singh's post.

Meanwhile, many other celebrities have sent love for Ranveer. Among them is actor Gulshan Devaiah who dropped a hilarious comment. Referring to yet another popular line from Don, he wrote, “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi naam…….. alle le le le le donnu beta .. humalla donnu beta alle le le le le (oh my little don).”

Ritesh Sidhwani who is backing the film, also added in the comment section, “Thank you for your heartfelt words @ranveersingh. It's a pleasure to have you on board and I have no doubt that you will do justice to this role. The shoes you're stepping into are indeed large, but I believe in your ability to make this character your own. Let's create something unforgettable together.”

Ranveer Singh in Don 3

Ranveer shared photos from his childhood and talked about how he always dreamt of becoming an actor after watching Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan films. His post read: “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema.”

"I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream,” he wrote.

Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani announced Don 3 under their banner Excel Entertainment. They recently shared the first-look video of Ranveer from the film. More details about the film cast are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON