 Zeenat Aman recalls she broke her mother's heart when she eloped: 'Mummy never thought any man was worthy of me'
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
Zeenat Aman recalls she broke her mother's heart when she eloped: 'Mummy never thought any man was worthy of me'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 24, 2024 06:14 AM IST

Zeenat Aman shared that when she felt low, she “would crawl into her” mother's bed and lay by her side, holding hands.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman praised her mother, Vardhini Scharwachter, and called her an 'extraordinary woman', 'safe harbour' and 'gracious, beautiful and whip-smart'. Zeenat recalled how her mother gave up her job after she decided to become an actor. She shared that her mother "never thought any man was worthy" of her. Zeenat also revealed that she broke her mother's heart when she eloped. Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Zeenat also shared photos of Scinda, her father Amanullah Khan and her German stepfather Uncle Heinz. (Also Read | Soni Razdan mocks Mukesh Khanna's conservative opinion on Zeenat Aman's post advocating live-in relationships)

Zeenat Aman spoke about her mother.
Zeenat shares pics of her mother, father, stepfather

Zeenat wrote, "Every Sunday, a dedicated well-wisher sends me old photographs from their archive. Zeenat Aman memorabilia if you please. This Sunday he sent me these two images of my mother, pictured respectively with my father Amanullah Khan and my German stepfather Uncle Heinz. There has been no more extraordinary woman in the world than my Ma. She was my safe harbour. She was a woman ahead of the curve. She was gracious, beautiful and whip-smart."

Zeenat recalls her mother became her manager

She added, "After she and my father separated in the 50s, she taught herself business and became a working woman. She sent me to the best of boarding schools and never missed a visit, whence she would come laden with parcels of tuck. When I made up my mind to pursue a career in acting, she gave up her own work to be my manager. She negotiated my contracts, invested my earnings, packed my tiffins, ran my lines, inspired my style, and bolstered my confidence to the nth degree. All this while maintaining her own exciting social life within the expat community in Mumbai."

Zeenat's mother ‘never thought any man was worthy of’ her

Zeenat also wrote, "Mummy never thought any man was worthy of me (she was onto something there), and it was the only matter that we ever locked horns on. Even then, if I were ever low, I would crawl into her bed in our apartment off Nepean Sea Road, lay by her side and hold her hand. No words would be spoken, but my turmoil would settle and I would feel secure."

Zeenat recalls her mother's reaction when she eloped

"It’s true that I broke her heart a little when I eloped, but it mended with the birth of my first son, who shares a birthday with her. When ma died in 1995, I felt as though a veil of protection was snatched off my shoulders. These pictures are all the more precious to me now that I can only return to her safe harbour in my memories. That’s a little about my mother. Tell me why yours is/was extraordinary?" concluded Zeenat.

Zeenat will be next seen in Bun Tikki and Margao Files.

