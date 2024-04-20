Soni Razdan mocks Mukesh Khanna's conservative opinion on Zeenat Aman's post advocating live-in relationships

Bollywood stars from the 80s are battling it out over a the validity of live-in relationships among the younger generation. In a new post, actor Zeenat Aman had said that couple should live together before getting married to know their partners better. But her contemporaries have shared different views. (Also read: Mukesh Khanna slams Zeenat Aman for backing live-in relationships: She lived her life according to Western civilisation) Soni Razdan and Mukesh Khanna are latest celebrities to comment on Zeenat Aman's take on live-in relationships.

After Mumtaz and Saira Banu, Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna has also spoken against the idea. He said in an interview with Dainik Jagran, “Live-in relationships are not recognised in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilisation. Zeenat Aman is speaking about the matter, and she has lived her life according to Western civilisation from the very beginning.”

"This is not acceptable in Indian culture. Just imagine if a boy and a girl live with each other like husband and wife before marriage, and they do not get along well, then imagine what will happen to both of them. Those who are saying such things should think before speaking.”

Soni Razdan's reaction

Soni Razdan spotted Mukesh's comments on her Twitter timeline and sided with Zeenat. “Gosh. Can’t imagine what would happen if a couple live together in a ‘live -in’ relationship and don’t get along. The mind boggles.” A person on Twitter told Soni not to take Mukesh too seriously.

Who else commented?

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Mumtaz was asked about Zeenat's Instagram post, where she gave relationship advice to today's generation, stating: “If you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!"

Mumtaz said, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships.”

Saira Banu also reacted to the same in an interview with HT City. "Iss baat se main toh sehmat nahi ho sakti hu kabhi bhi (I can never agree with this statement). I would never advocate live-in relationships like that. It’s something unimaginable and unacceptable for me.”