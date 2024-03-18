Mukesh Khanna rejects Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan, bashes him for his nude photoshoot: ‘I’ve put my foot down'

Mukesh Khanna is known for his on-screen portrayal of India's first superhero, Shaktimaan. After the announcement of a larger-than-life motion picture on the people's superhero, fans were excited about who would be playing the protagonist. The veteran actor has now shared a YouTube video and an Instagram post, where he has denied reports about Ranveer Singh being cast as Shaktimaan. Also read | Ranveer Singh to play Shaktimaan, Basil Joseph directorial to go on floors in 2025: Report Mukesh Khanna has reacted to reports that claim Ranveer Singh will be playing Shaktimaan in the superhero action film.

Mukesh disapproves of Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a collage picture of himself and Ranveer Singh. The actor captioned his post as, “Pura social media mahinon se is rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer karega Shaktimaan. Aur har koi naaraz tha ise lekar. Main chup raha. Lekin jub channels ne bhi elaan karna shuru kar diya ki Ranveer sign ho gaya hai. To mujhe muhn kholana pada. Aur maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down. Ab Aaga aage dekhiye hota hai kya ?? (There are rumours on social media that Ranveer Singh would portray Shaktimaan. And everyone was angry about it. I remained silent. But when channels started announcing that Ranveer has been signed, then I had to speak up. And I have said it that no matter how big a star he is, a person with such kind of image can never become Shaktimaan. I have put my foot down. Now let's see what happens next)."

Mukesh on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Mukesh also posted a video on his YouTube channel where he criticised Ranveer's nude photoshoot for Paper magazine. Bashing the actor, Mukesh said such acts are against Indian culture. He took potshots at Ranveer, and said, “If he feels comfortable with nudity then he should go to countries where he can do nude scenes any every third scene.”

The veteran actor also added, “I have told the producers, that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Planet. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher. Now, the actor who takes on the role should have the quality that when he speaks, people will listen. There are big actors, but their image comes in the middle.”

Mukesh Khanna shot to fame with BR Chopra's 1988 television show Mahabharat where he portrayed Bhishma Pitamah. He worked in both TV and films simultaneously as a character artist. His popular works include Saudagar, Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Guddu, Barsaat and International Khiladi among others.

