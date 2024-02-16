Ranveer Singh to play Shaktimaan, Basil Joseph directorial to go on floors in 2025: Report

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, will be busy filming for his upcoming movies in the next two years. As per a report by Pinkvilla, apart from Don 3 and Singham Again, the actor is gearing up for another big film, Shaktimaan. It will reportedly be directed by Basil Joseph. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh? Fans argue over which actor has shown more range in their careers Ranveer Singh gears up for a film on Shaktimaan directed by Basil Joseph.

Details about Ranveer Singh's Shaktimaan

Per the portal, Don 3 will be shot in India and abroad over a period of seven months and is expected to wrap up by March 2025, after which Ranveer Singh will get busy with Shaktimaan in May 2025. “Right after Don 3, it’s time for Shaktimaan. The film has been in the writing stage for over three years now and the team has finally cracked a script that’s worthy of doing justice to the legacy of Shaktimaan. The film will be directed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producers,” a source told Pinkvilla.

When Tovino almost confirmed Ranveer's film

In September 2023, Tovino Thomas had hinted at a possible collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Basil Joseph during an Instagram live session. Tovino went live to celebrate the news that his film 2018 was announced as India's official entry for the Oscars. Ranveer had crashed the live by dropping in the comments, writing, "Love from Mumbai."

Tovino saw his comment and praised him. It was during this time that Tovino started sharing he was talking to director Basil Joseph about how Ranveer is going to have a good time working with him. Although the actor did not reveal the name of the project, he hinted that indeed Ranveer and Basil are collaborating on a project, which is scheduled to go on floors soon.

Ranveer's upcoming projects

While Ranveer's Singham Again releases in 2024, Don 3, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, is touted to be a big 2025 release with Shaktimaan expected to be released in 2026. Recently, there were also reports that Ranveer was speaking to several other directors, exploring a south collaboration and looking to do a pan-Indian film.

