 Mukesh Khanna slams Zeenat Aman for backing live-in relationships: She lived her life according to Western civilisation | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mukesh Khanna slams Zeenat Aman for backing live-in relationships: She lived her life according to Western civilisation

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 20, 2024 09:41 AM IST

In an interview, Mukesh Khanna reacted strongly to Zeenat Aman’s suggestion that couples should live together before marriage.

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna had a strong reaction to actor Zeenat Aman suggesting that couples should be in a live-in relationship before getting married. Talking to Dainik Jagran, he stated that he thinks it’s ‘unacceptable’ for Zeenat to be backing a ‘Western’ ideal. (Also Read: Zeenat Aman on love and lust and who she is dating these days)

Zeenat Aman recently asked her Instagram followers to try live-in before marriage but Mukesh Khanna thinks otherwise.
Zeenat Aman recently asked her Instagram followers to try live-in before marriage but Mukesh Khanna thinks otherwise.

Mukesh on live-in

After Mumtaz and Saira Banu recently spoke out against the idea of a live-in relationship, Mukesh hit back at Zeenat’s statement, saying, “Live-in relationships are not recognised in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilisation. Whatever Zeenat Aman is talking about, she has lived her life according to Western civilisation. It is not acceptable for a boy and girl to know each other through marriage, if they live together as husband and wife, imagine what happens to them. Those saying such things should speak thoughtfully.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

What Zeenat said

In a recent Instagram post, Zeenat shared her personal opinion that couples should live together before marriage. “This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test,” she wrote.

She also added, “It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity?”

Zeenat stated that couples shouldn’t care what society says because, “I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about ‘living in sin’ but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge (what will people say).”

Upcoming work

Zeenat will soon be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki with Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The release date of the film, which is produced by Manish Malhotra, is yet to be announced. She'll also be seen in Margao Files.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mukesh Khanna slams Zeenat Aman for backing live-in relationships: She lived her life according to Western civilisation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On