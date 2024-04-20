Mukesh Khanna slams Zeenat Aman for backing live-in relationships: She lived her life according to Western civilisation

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna had a strong reaction to actor Zeenat Aman suggesting that couples should be in a live-in relationship before getting married. Talking to Dainik Jagran, he stated that he thinks it’s ‘unacceptable’ for Zeenat to be backing a ‘Western’ ideal. (Also Read: Zeenat Aman on love and lust and who she is dating these days) Zeenat Aman recently asked her Instagram followers to try live-in before marriage but Mukesh Khanna thinks otherwise.

Mukesh on live-in

After Mumtaz and Saira Banu recently spoke out against the idea of a live-in relationship, Mukesh hit back at Zeenat’s statement, saying, “Live-in relationships are not recognised in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilisation. Whatever Zeenat Aman is talking about, she has lived her life according to Western civilisation. It is not acceptable for a boy and girl to know each other through marriage, if they live together as husband and wife, imagine what happens to them. Those saying such things should speak thoughtfully.”

What Zeenat said

In a recent Instagram post, Zeenat shared her personal opinion that couples should live together before marriage. “This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test,” she wrote.

She also added, “It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity?”

Zeenat stated that couples shouldn’t care what society says because, “I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about ‘living in sin’ but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge (what will people say).”

Upcoming work

Zeenat will soon be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki with Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The release date of the film, which is produced by Manish Malhotra, is yet to be announced. She'll also be seen in Margao Files.