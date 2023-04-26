Zeenat Aman recalls when Dev Anand asked if she had any 'model friends' for shoot: Don't expect gossipy details from me

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who has garnered a lot of praise for sharing her refreshing anecdotes on Instagram, has now penned the second part of her tribute to actor Dev Anand. In her latest post, Zeenat shared a throwback picture with Dev Saab, and detailed the shooting experience in Nepal for Ishk Ishk Ishk. She recalled that even though she starred in a number of films with him, Dev saab never made her sign a contract as part of any additional conditions. (Also read: Zeenat Aman recalls Dev Anand stopping her family from leaving Mumbai ahead of Hare Rama Hare Krishna: ‘I became a star’) Zeenat Aman shared a throwback picture with Dev Anand.

In her previous post, Zeenat had called Dev Anand her 'starmaker' and shared how she was cast in Hare Rama Hare Krishna while her family wanted to leave India. In the new post, Zeenat shared a picture with Dev Saab from the set of Ishk Ishk Ishk and admitted how 'stylish' it looked. In the picture she is seen standing beside Dev Anand, in the backdrop of snow-clad mountains of Pokhara, Nepal.

Detailing her journey of shooting her next film after Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Zeenat began, "The age gap between Dev saab and myself was nearly 30 years. I had played his sister in HRHK, and he did not yet see me as a romantic lead. Instead, he cast me in the titular role of (Raakhee’s sister) Panna in Heera Panna, which released in 1973. I had a blast shooting that film, and its sound track remains a favourite to this day.

"Dev saab was a dynamic mentor. Our association continued, and next on the cards was Ishk Ishk Ishk. I once again found myself in Nepal, but this time we were shooting in the picturesque lake town of Pokhara!

"Those of you who have seen the film know that it features a bevy of lovely women as my sisters and friends. They were literally so, because prior to the shoot Dev saab asked if I had any “model friends” who could join the project. I put the word out, several friends answered my call, and so it was quite the party in Pokhara. With a good-looking and young cast and crew, it should be no surprise that there were plenty of dalliances and heartbreaks unfolding behind the scenes. But please don’t expect the gossipy details from me! Would you like the world to know about your every crush, humiliation or affair?"

Zeenat then added that even though she could have easily been tied to a contract, Dev Anand never suggested that possibility and wanted her to have 'a chance to spread my wings.' She also hinted that a misunderstanding did grow between them, and concluded, "Anyway, Dev saab was on a roll. Working with him was seamless and joyful. He was a fount of creative energy, and I was delighted to have his guidance. It would have been easy for him to tie me down to a contract, but he had the grace to never even suggest it. Thus allowing me a chance to spread my wings. We also starred together in several films made by other directors such as Darling, Darling and Kalabaaz.

"My career was booming, fresh offers were pouring in, but alas, one of these, led to the first and only misunderstanding between Dev saab and myself…( I will try to complete this story tomorrow or day after. Meanwhile, this picture is from the set of Ishk Ishk Ishk, and if I may say so myself, it is incredibly stylish!)."

Ishk Ishk Ishk was the fourth directorial venture of Dev Anand, that starred him alongside Zeenat Aman. Released in 1974, the film also starred Kabir Bedi, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

