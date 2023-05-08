Zeenat Aman responds after Kusha Kapila praised her, said actor complimented her at event. See post

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has reacted to the post shared by social media influencer-actor Kusha Kapila after meeting her. Zeenat recently attended an event in Delhi for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal. Kusha was also seen at the same event where she met the actor. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman responds to designer's post calling her 'woman who defies time'; fans ask if she is 'a Hollywood superstar') Zeenat Aman has responded after Kusha Kapila said that the actor complimented her.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Kusha shared several pictures with Zeenat. They were seen having a conversation and smiling in the pictures. Both of them were twinning in black outfits. Kusha also carried a silver bag.

Sharing the pictures, Kusha wrote, "I consider this moment a life highlight. To be able to experience an icon like @thezeenataman in person is the kind of stuff you tell stories about for years after. Words poured out of me when I met her so for the first time my extroversion wasn’t cringe to me, especially since she heard me patiently as I tried to sound as eloquent as her Instagram captions."

She also added, "I know how her presence on the gram makes women feel and I said exactly that to her, in many versions, embellishing it with all the feelings and words I could messily gather in our 7-8 minute interaction. She gave me a compliment that I will lock in a safe place and keep going back to on an off day. Wow, can you believe I met The Zeenat Aman?"

On Monday morning, Zeenat took to her Instagram Stories and shared Kusha's post. Along with the post, she also wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet you, @kushakapila thank you for your kind words."

At the event, Zeenat also met Uorfi Javed and had a conversation with her. Several pictures of the duo were shared online by fan accounts. After the event, Zeenat shared two pictures on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, she wore the black dress, while in the other, she opted for a bathrobe enjoying her burger. She described her evening with the caption, "My Friday night explained in two pictures by @zanuski. Amit Aggarwal."

Zeenat is quite active on social media since she made her Instagram debut earlier this year. The actor featured in several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, Manoranjan and Yaadon Ki Baarat in her career.

