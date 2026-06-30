Zeenat Aman says filmmakers were only interested in showing her body, wanted more cleavage: ‘Bheegegi barish mein’

Veteran Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman often shares posts on life lessons as well as anecdotes from her life. In an interview with Shubra Aiyappa’s YouTube channel, the actor talked at length about her acting journey, how she survived in Bollywood and how she was stuck with the ‘sex symbol’ image. (Also read: Zeenat Aman, 74, advocates for live-in relationships: 'Wouldn't you rather have 5 joyous years than 15 miserable ones?')

What Zeenat said

Zeenat Aman spoke about her career in Bollywood.(Instagram)

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During the interview, when Zeenat was asked about the roles she did, the actor shared, “I always found that there was such disparity between what was projected about me, and the person that I truly was. The sex symbol tag stayed with me for a very long time. When people would meet me, they would realise that I was truly nothing like the characters I portrayed."

‘Gayegi, nachegi, do dialogue bolegi’

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to add, “Nobody was interested in me being cerebral. They were only interested in gayegi, nachegi, do dialogue bolegi, bheegegi, barish mein(singing, dancing, saying two dialogues, getting wet in the rain)… I feel that my contributions were always modest and the additions that people wanted were not so modest. It has happened to me on several films where they wanted more cleavage, more of the back showing, that came from the production.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to add, “Nobody was interested in me being cerebral. They were only interested in gayegi, nachegi, do dialogue bolegi, bheegegi, barish mein(singing, dancing, saying two dialogues, getting wet in the rain)… I feel that my contributions were always modest and the additions that people wanted were not so modest. It has happened to me on several films where they wanted more cleavage, more of the back showing, that came from the production.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Zeenat became a household name during the 1970s and 1980s after bagging the title of Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. Zeenat has given several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zeenat became a household name during the 1970s and 1980s after bagging the title of Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. Zeenat has given several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer. {{/usCountry}}

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Detailing the attention her look in the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram got at the time, Zeenat had earlier written a post on Instagram. It read, "Anyone acquainted with the history of Bollywood will know that there was much controversy and brouhaha about my character Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. I was always quite amused by the accusations of obscenity as I did not and do not find anything obscene about the human body. I am a director’s actor and these looks were part of my job. Rupa’s sensuality was not the crux of the plot, but a part of it. As it is, the set is not even remotely a sensual space. Every move is choreographed, rehearsed and performed in front of dozens of crew members."

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She will be seen next in Bun Tikki, which also stars Shabana Azmi. It is directed by Faraaz Arif Ansari. Zeenat was last seen in the 2025 series The Royals. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the show also featured Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea and Milind Soman in key roles. Released on Netflix, the series received mixed reviews, with Bhumi facing criticism for her performance. Despite the mixed response, it has been renewed for a second season.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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