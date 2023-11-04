Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol's Bun Tikki shoot to begin this month, reveals Manish Malhotra in new post

Manish Malhotra has revealed the filming of his next production, Bun Tikki, will begin this month. The film will mark Zeenat Aman's return alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. Manish shared a picture of the three actors along with a note in which he shared the details of the project. Also read: Zeenat Aman recalls how she was taken aback on her first day on set, asked director 'where’s the glamour'. See pic

Manish Malhotra's post

Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman will star in Bun Tikki.

Sharing the picture, Manish wrote, “The Great @azmishabana18 and @thezeenataman both I have been a huge fan of .. from their movies to their songs to their clothes. They are so different from each other and both have memorable movies and cinema moments that we all love. It’s gives me so much happiness that they are coming together after decades for our second production being made by our passionate and intimate @stage5production for a film called #BunTikki a sensitive film written and directed by @farazarifansari and starring with them is the Uber talented @abhaydeol.. shooting starts this month and we are all so excited about this unique film .. Cast, crew all of us.. @stage5production and @officialjiostudios.”

Saba Ali Khan reacted to Manish's post with heart emojis. Actor Chitrangada Singh wrote, "This is an amazinggg combo!" A fan called it “a dream team”. Another said, “Can't wait for this one."

More about Bun Tikki

Bun Tikki will be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions.

Manish had earlier shared the poster of the film which was actually a painting of a child playing with his father. Reacting to the poster, Faraz Ansari had revealed in the comments section, "MM, thank you for being the SUPERSTAR PRODUCER!. I requested a superstar for Bun Tikki in 2021. The universe rewarded me with four of them in 2023: Abhay Deol, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, and you! Thank you for being my mentor and the Best mentor ever."

