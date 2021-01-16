IND USA
Zoya Akhtar on cyber bullying: 'It is a matter of time before virtual abuse seeps into real spaces'

Zoya Akhtar said many people do not have any fear of being held accountable and hence they go on to abuse anyone on social media platforms.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Zoya Akhtar has spoken about cyber bullying.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has once again raised voice against the menace of cyber bullying and has said that if the abusers are not identified and held accountable, the virtual abuse may soon seep into real spaces.

Zoya was in conversation with author Mihir Sharma during a joint session titled 'Cyber Bullies: Anonymity and Accountability' organised by the Population Foundation of India and Jaipur Literature Festival.

She said the most devastating of all the negative comments are the ones that threaten either physical or sexual violence. She said, "Social media gives people anonymity while bullying and abusing just about anyone and there is no accountability. The fact that social media platforms enable the abusers of women by not identifying them or holding them accountable is a recipe for disaster because it is just a matter of time before the virtual abuse seeps into real spaces."

Zoya revealed that a few bad experiences made her leave Facebook entirely. She said that because of the extreme levels of trolling and abuse she has faced, she is reluctant to sign into the negative energy on Twitter, and has had to switch off the comments on her Instagram account.

Zoya had called for a sisterhood to rise against abuse when actor Rhea Chakraborty was hounded by mediapersons when she reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office to record her statement in Sushant Singh Rajput death case last year.

Zoya has often faced abuse for belonging to a family of Bollywood artistes. Shutting down trolls in an interview to India Today, “It is not about inside-outsider, it is basically that people are angry about haves and have-nots in the country. This is playing out in the industry because this is a soft target. It’s not about making movies on getting a break, you want to be a star, you want to be invited to that party, and nobody can help you with that. And all I want to say is, no matter what anybody says I am not going to change my parents or my career, so now live with it."

