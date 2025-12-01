Boman Irani confirms second directorial ahead of birthday

Boman Irani made his directorial debut at 65, this year, with The Mehta boys. As he turns a year older tomorrow, speaking to us he reveals he has started working on his next film as director. He says, “I’ve made a conscious decision after directing a family drama, I’m going to pick a completely different genre. Just because people liked the first one I don’t think I can stick to the same genre. I want to enjoy different worlds of cinema.” Boman Irani

Interestingly along with him son Kayoze too made his directorial debut in 2025, with Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan, starrer Sarzameen. Speaking about the conversations they have had on their new journey the actor says, “Life was never meant to be a bed of roses you can’t avoid the hardships. Making a movie is not easy. From the time you start writing to finding someone to put in the money, casting is another game altogether, then there’s budgeting. You put your heart and soul into it but you also got to accept everybody is not going to love what you do.”

Ask him who among the actor fraternity is on his wishlist and he says, “There are so many fine actors I want to work with. I name three and another three will feel bad. Directing Mr Bachchan would really be an experience for posterity, just having the gall to tell him this is the scene and that is how it goes.” He adds that besides directing he is also enjoying his role as a teacher, with his venture for aspiring writers in the industry.