Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus Club Friendly: Preview, When and Where to Watch in India

Borussia Dortmund is set to face Juventus in a pre-season friendly match on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Before both European clubs start their seasons in their national leagues, this will be an interesting match to showcase their preparation. Karim Adeyemi of Dortmund on left of the image and Dušan Vlahović of Juventus will be key players in this match(X)

Match Details

Match: Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus, Friendly

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Time: 8:30 PM IST / 3:30 PM GMT

Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Where to watch the match?

Football fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus club friendly match exclusively on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. There are no television broadcasts available for this match.

Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus: H2H stats

Till now, both these clubs have faced each other twice in official matches and only once in a club friendly match. Interestingly, all of those matches were played in 2015. In the two official UEFA Champions League games these two clubs have faced eachother, Juventus have emerged victorious. However, in the friendly game Borussia Dortmund had won.

Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus: Previous meetings

25/07/15 – Friendly – Juventus 0-2Borussia Dortmund

19/03/15 – UEFA Champions League – Borussia Dortmund 0-3 Juventus

25/02/15 – UEFA Champions League – Juventus 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Team News

Borussia Dortmund comes into this fixture after a confident start to their pre-season, securing wins over Lille (3-2) and Sportfreunde Siegen (8-1). The team has shown strong attacking form, netting 11 goals in their last two matches.

Juventus, on the other hand, have had a more mixed pre-season. After finishing the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the quarter-finals against Real Madrid, their recent friendly against Reggiana ended in a 2-2 draw. The Bianconeri are still adapting to new players and styles, and looking to sharpen their planning and execution before the Serie A season begins.

Players to watch out for