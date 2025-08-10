Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus Club Friendly: Preview, When and Where to Watch in India
Borussia Dortmund will face Juventus in a friendly match. Here’s how you can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus match live in India
Borussia Dortmund is set to face Juventus in a pre-season friendly match on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Before both European clubs start their seasons in their national leagues, this will be an interesting match to showcase their preparation.
Match Details
Match: Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus, Friendly
Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025
Time: 8:30 PM IST / 3:30 PM GMT
Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany
Where to watch the match?
Football fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus club friendly match exclusively on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. There are no television broadcasts available for this match.
Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus: H2H stats
Till now, both these clubs have faced each other twice in official matches and only once in a club friendly match. Interestingly, all of those matches were played in 2015. In the two official UEFA Champions League games these two clubs have faced eachother, Juventus have emerged victorious. However, in the friendly game Borussia Dortmund had won.
Borussia Dortmund vs Juventus: Previous meetings
- 25/07/15 – Friendly – Juventus 0-2Borussia Dortmund
- 19/03/15 – UEFA Champions League – Borussia Dortmund 0-3 Juventus
- 25/02/15 – UEFA Champions League – Juventus 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Team News
Borussia Dortmund comes into this fixture after a confident start to their pre-season, securing wins over Lille (3-2) and Sportfreunde Siegen (8-1). The team has shown strong attacking form, netting 11 goals in their last two matches.
Juventus, on the other hand, have had a more mixed pre-season. After finishing the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the quarter-finals against Real Madrid, their recent friendly against Reggiana ended in a 2-2 draw. The Bianconeri are still adapting to new players and styles, and looking to sharpen their planning and execution before the Serie A season begins.
Players to watch out for
- Borussia Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy, nominated for the Ballon d'Or 2025, has been influential in Dortmund’s attacking success this season.
- Juventus: Kenan Yildiz is a young, promising talent from Turkey. He was impressive during the FIFA Club World Cup and has also been nominated for the Kopa Trophy.