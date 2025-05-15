Real reason Brian Burkheiser is parting ways with I Prevail

Metalcore group I Prevail announced on Thursday that they are parting ways with vocalist Brian Burkheiser, sending shockwaves among fans. The band further wished the 32-year-old ‘nothing but success and happiness’. They announced that Eric Vanlerberghe will be promoted to frontman. Brian Burkheiser was diagnosed with Eagle Syndrome(X)

In a statement posted on social media, the band said, “Today we share that we are mutually parting ways with Brian Burkheiser. This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one, and we are all grateful for the 10 epic years we shared together. We wish Brian nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.”

“Moving forward, Eric will continue to be the powerhouse frontman you’ve come to know and love. He’ll be backed up live by Dylan, who you’ve seen in this role many times over the years at the shows we’ve performed without Brian.”

I Prevail further assured fans that ‘we will continue to deliver the high-energy shows that we’ve made a pillar of our band, and we will continue to perform all the bangers from our catalogue’.

"All scheduled shows will go on exactly as planned.”

While the band did not get into specifics, fans speculated that Brian Burkheiser's health could be the reason.

Brian Burkheiser's Eagle Syndrome diagnosis

Burkheiser was diagnosed with Eagle Syndrome, a rare condition caused by an elongated styloid process or calcified stylohyoid ligament, leading to chronic neck and throat pain. He suffered from severe symptoms for years, which he described as mentally and physically debilitating, often leaving sufferers feeling suicidal.

In May 2024, he underwent multiple high-risk surgeries to address the condition, performed by Dr. Osborne at the Osborne Head & Neck Institute. The procedures were successful, allowing him to return to performing, though he missed a month of shows during recovery. Burkheiser has been open about the challenges of Eagle Syndrome, noting its lack of awareness and the difficulty in diagnosis. His case was featured in the OHNI Case Files docuseries to raise awareness.