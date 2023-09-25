Bruce Willis’ wife opens up about frontotemporal dementia, admits ‘there is no cure’

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, has made a heartbreaking admission about her husband’s condition, months after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Emma has been raising awareness about the disease since her husband was diagnosed. Emma Heming Willis has been raising awareness about the disease since her husband, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed (emmahemingwillis/Instagram)

Emma has now taken to Instagram to talk to fans in support of World FTD Awareness Week. She admitted in a video that "there is no cure" for Bruce’s disease. “Welcome to World FTD Awareness Week 2023. I’m passionate about raising awareness for this disease called frontotemporal dementia that has entered into our family’s world. My hope is you will learn and take away something new and helpful from this week. I’m here to let the next family know that you are not alone and that there is understanding and hope within our strong FTD community,” she captioned the video.

"FTD is short for frontotemporal dementia or degeneration," she wrote in the clip. “FTD effects the front and temporal lobes of the brain. Today there is no cure or single treatment for this disease.”

When Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

Bruce retired from acting in May last year as a result of aphasia. His family announced months later that he wasdiagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family wrote at the time.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and [which] can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” the statement continued.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” it added.