New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday hailed filmmakers at the 71st National Film Award and said that cinema is not merely an industry, but also a medium to awaken society and the nation. Cinema not merely an industry, it's a powerful medium to awaken society: President Murmu at Nat Awards

The President said that the cinema plays the role of making citizens more sensitive.

"It cannot be emphasised enough that cinema is not merely an industry; it is also a powerful medium to awaken society and the nation, and to make citizens more sensitive. Popularity may be a good thing for a film, but serving the public interest, especially the interest of the younger generation, is an even greater virtue," Murmu said.

She noted that Indian cinema has been advancing in many different languages, dialects, regions, and local environments, adding the good cinema centred around women is also being made and recognised.

"...this is a very good social message. Among the awarded films today, there are films based on the ethical construction of children by their mothers, stories of courageous women who come together to confront social taboos, navigate the complexities of family and societal structures, and raise their voices against the traits of patriarchy," Murmu said.

She also commented on the small number of women filmmakers to receive the prestigious awards.

"Just as the higher number of winning daughters in educational institution award ceremonies reflects the image of a developed India, the same effort should be made in film awards. I believe if given equal opportunity women are capable of extraordinary performance.

"In fields like art and cinema as well, there are numerous examples of women’s innate talent. Such outstanding female talent associated with cinema deserves due recognition. Women should also have adequate representation in the jury’s central and regional panels," the President added.

In her speech, Murmu also congratulated National Film Award winners and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner this year.

She praised Mohanlal as the "complete actor".\R

"He has presented the softest of the soft and toughest of the tough emotions quite naturally... I am pleasantly surprised to know that he has acted as Karna in a long Sanskrit play based on Mahabharata’s Karna. On one side, there is a serious film like 'Vanaprastham' and on the other, there are so many quite popular films. I have been informed that the news of Mohanlal ji receiving the award filled people with joy. It is proof that he has made his place in the hearts of an uncountable number of viewers," she said.

The President said she could see "glimpses of the entire nation" in the auditorium, which was filled with winners in different categories and languages.

