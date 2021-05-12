Home / Entertainment / Edward Norton joins Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista in Knives Out 2
Knives Out 2 will see a host of stars including Edward Norton, Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista in prominent roles.
entertainment

Edward Norton joins Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista in Knives Out 2

2019's Knives Out was a murder mystery about a family gathering that goes awry after the patriarch's death. Rian Johnson, who directed the first film, will helm the sequel, Knives Out 2, as well.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:04 PM IST

The sequel to Rian Johnson's Knives Out is going to be another star-studded affair as actor Edward Norton has boarded the cast.

Netflix recently bought the rights to develop two follow-ups to the murder mystery movie for a whopping USD 450 million reportedly.

Norton, known for movies such as Fight Club, The Italian Job, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Birdman, joins Dave Bautista and British star Daniel Craig, who will reprise his role of master detective Benoit Blanc.

According to Deadline, the plot details for the second movie have been kept under wraps. Johnson will return to direct and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street production banner.

Knives Out, which was released to critical acclaim in 2019, followed a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's death leads detective Benoit Blanc to investigate.

Also read: Zack Snyder, Huma Qureshi build temporary hospital facility in Delhi to 'help fight the pandemic'

The whodunnit also featured Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

The film was produced by Media Rights Capital (MRC) and was distributed by Lionsgate. It earned USD 311.4 million on a USD 40 million budget, with Johnson garnering a nomination for an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Production on the new movie is set to begin this year in Greece.


(L) Lee Do-hyun and Go Min-si in Youth of May, (R) Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in DDLJ.
Akshay Kumar has recalled the time when he was hospitalised and heaped praises on the nurses.
