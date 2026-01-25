Ekavali Khanna slams pro-Pakistan claims against Ikkis, comparisons with Dhurandhar: ‘Ikkis is a pro-humanity film’

Actor Ekavali Khanna, who plays Jaideep Ahlawat's character's wife in Ikkis, has spoken out against the criticism surrounding the film, firmly rejecting claims that the film glorifies Pakistan and calling such allegations “absurd.” Emphasising that the film is rooted in emotion, Ekavali said the outrage ignores the story’s intent to portray loss, grief, and the impact of war. Ekavali Khanna, who plays Maryam in Ikkis, defends the film against accusations of glorifying Pakistan, calling such claims absurd.

Ekavali Khanna opens up about Ikkis being called ‘pro-Pakistan’ Ekavali, who plays Maryam in Ikkis, addressed the backlash following the film’s January 2026 release in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. Responding to accusations that the film presents Pakistan in a positive light, she said she does not judge those who feel uncomfortable but clarified her own perspective.

"It is an anti-war film. These days, we are so lost in this whole jargon of animosity, enemy camp, etc. This particular film reflects a lot beyond it. It is a moving story of a father and son. Also, it is a moving story even from the perspective of the Pakistani counterpart. For him to acknowledge to the father (that he was the one who killed his son) is a great human story. But a certain segment has reduced it by saying, ‘This is a Pro-Pakistani film’."

According to the actor, Ikkis explores multiple emotional layers, including the bond between a father and son and the shared human suffering on both sides of the conflict. "This is a pro-humanity film. It is definitely not a pro-Pakistani film at any level. Arun Khetarpal sacrificed his life at the age of 21. Then how, on earth, can it be called a pro-Pakistani film? Hence, I found these accusations a bit absurd, and I do not want to give them too much importance. For me, a good war film is an anti-war film. What makes me happy is that thanks to this film, more people are going to know the story of Arun Khetarpal.”

The debate intensified after comparisons were drawn with Dhurandhar, a film praised for its hardline narrative. Ekavali dismissed the comparisons as unfair, saying the two films operate in very different creative spaces. While expressing admiration for director Aditya Dhar, she maintained that she would still choose Ikkis for its sensitivity and emotional depth.

About Ikkis Ikkis is a biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

The film stars Agastya Nanda in his theatrical debut, alongside veteran actors Dharmendra (in his final screen role), Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikander Kher and Ekavali Khanna.

Released on 1 January 2026, Ikkis struggled commercially, finishing its theatrical run with a modest worldwide gross of around ₹41 crore.