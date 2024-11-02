Mumbai, Noted Indian fashion designers, including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, JJ Valaya and Gaurav Gupta, as well as Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sushmita Sen have condoled the death of renowned designer Rohit Bal. Fashion industry, Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sushmita Sen mourn Rohit Bal's death

Bal, one of India’s most celebrated fashion designers, died on Friday at a South Delhi hospital following a heart attack at the age of 63.

Sabyasachi, one of the most influential designers in India, expressed admiration for Bal, and said, “Rest in Peace Rohit Bal. You were much loved and admired by all of us at Sabyasachi.”

Designer JJ Valaya bid adieu to his friend and said on Instagram, “Goodbye my friend…”

Gupta posted a picture with Bal and wrote, "Forever Gudda."

Bal was fondly called Gudda by his friends and contemporaries as well as many top stars in Bollywood.

Designers Rahul Mishra and Bibhu Mohapatra praised Bal as a mentor and legendary figure, saying his “magic will live forever”.

“A great mentor and a beautiful human. Gone too soon,” Mishra said.

Masaba Gupta wrote, “RIP 1961 to 2024.”

Designer Shane Peacock of label Falguni Shane Peacock wrote “RIP RohitBal.”

Sen, a prominent figure in the entertainment world, shared a touching tribute that highlighted Bal's pioneering spirit. She posted a photograph of the two of them walking the runway together,

“What an indomitable spirit & what a pioneer!! Rest in peace #rohitbal,” the “Aarya” star said.

“Gone too young. Rest peacefully #RohitBal,” Chopra said on her Instagram Stories.

Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt tribute to Bal.

"Dear gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time. I've been blessed to have known you and worn you and walked for you multiple times. I hope you are at peace. Always your biggest fan ,” the actor said.

Sonam also posted a series of pictures where she is seen wearing Bal’s creations on the runway.

Actor Arjun Rampal fondly remembered his brother Bal, who he called Ratty.

“My dearest brother Ratty, I am stunned that you left us so soon. This is devastating for all the hearts you touched and there were so many. I know you loved life so much, right now your biggest concern would be your wonderful boys and Komal. Will always have their backs my friend. You bring the heavens down. RIP @rattysood,” the actor wrote.

Ananya Panday posted a picture from her last ramp walk for Bal and said, “Gudda, On Shanti.”

In October this year, he presented his collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale, where Panday was the show-stopper.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the designer's picture from his young days when he would also work as a model and added heart emojis on the post.

Aditi Rao Hydari said, "Rest in style, Rest in beauty".

Actor Sidharth Malhotra paid tribute to Rohit Bal on Instagram. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Fashion Development Council of India president Sunil Sethi confirmed Bal's death on Friday evening.

Bal was admitted to Aashlok Hospital in Safdarjung Enclave and was being treated by Dr Alok Chopra, Sethi said.

"He had a cardiac arrest... heart failure. Rohit was a legend, we are completely shaken right now. We are trying to work out details for the cremation tomorrow," he told PTI. “He had a cardiac arrest... heart failure. Rohit was a legend, we are completely shaken right now. We are trying to work out details for the cremation tomorrow," he told PTI.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.