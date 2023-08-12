Film ‘Spider-Man: Lotus’ battles controversy due to the actor and the director's racist past

Spider-Man: Lotus, a fan film which was set to be released on 10th August, has sparked quite a loud controversy prior to its release. The film directed by Gavin J. Konop and starring actor Warden Wayne in the lead role, is facing backlash due to their racist past. While earlier the film had an eager audience waiting for its release, currently it faces backlash from them all.

About Spider-Man: Lotus

Announced in August 2021, Spider-Man: Lotus is a fan film, being produced as a non-profit passion project, with absolutely no input from Marvel Studios or Sony Pictures.

The film is set shortly after the death of Gwen Stacy. The plot finds Peter Parker contemplating leaving his alter life of Spider-Man for good. However, Parker changes his mind after he receives a letter from a sick child in which the boy requests that he wants to meet Spider-Man before his death.

Along with receiving shout-outs from Andrew Garfield and director Jon Watts, the film drew praise from comic readers worldwide. Many recognized it as an inspiration from the comic, “The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man.”

Warden Wayne's Racist Past

Warden Wayne's involvement with the film added the first spark to the controversial fire. The co-writer and lead actor of the film was accused of being racist by Twitter user @Thnnnder in June 2022.

The user shared a series of screenshots showcasing racist comments made by Warden on his social media. While many such blames turn out to be fabricated, Warden admitted to having made the comments.

In response to the allegations, Warden took to his Twitter and posted a lengthy confession. Taking responsibility for his actions he claimed to be a changed man and blamed his upbringing in a conservative home, with racist attitudes for his thoughts.

Director Gavin J. Konop's Offensive Remarks

Well, Twitter users leave no chance to bring out the truth. Another Twitter tipper Berkmanboom, added fuel to the fire as he shared screenshots of some racist, homophobic and sexist remarks made by the director himself. While the post was later deleted, it reached its goal.

The film's director, Konop addressed the controversy in a YouTube video where he said that the allegations were partially true. He blamed his high school experience for the comments and shared that just like Warden he had made his amends.

Consequences of the Controversy

The biggest loss for the film ensued just after the controversy went viral. The entire VFX team of the film collectively walked off the project. Artist Max Aurnhammer addressed the same in a YouTube video, shared below. The film “no longer aligned with what Spider-Man represents as a character” he said.

Additionally, the film that was set to be released on August 10, 2023 is now under major trouble as the people who crowd-funded the film, want their money back.

Also it is being speculated that Disney and Sony may take legal action against the film, in the wake of the controversy.

