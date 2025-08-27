Foreigners react to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali The Epic teaser: ‘This looks like a grand festival’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is releasing Baahubali: The Epic – a cumulative film of both Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Taking to its Instagram page, Rotten Tomatoes shared the teaser. Several people reacted to the teaser, with many praising it. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. It was released on Tuesday. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films released in 2015 and 2017.

How foreigners reacted to Baahubali: The Epic teaser

Reacting to the video, a person said, "I have never seen these films, but I am interested." An Instagram user wrote, "RRR was dope, this looks like it will be lit ash too." "This looks like it will be a grand festival. Awaiting it," read a comment.

"People can say whatever they want, but the photography director is good!!!" said another person. One wrote, "The best action-packed Indian movies." "Are you kidding me? This is going to be fun," said a fan.

A few people weren't much impressed by it. A comment read, "A lot of unrealistic scenes." "How to wash more money with the same movies," commented a person. "Not so much fun, what is the point?" asked another person.

About Baahubali: The Epic teaser

The over one-minute-long teaser features scenes from both Baahubali and Baahubali 2. The text in the video reads, “10 years ago, a story redefined Indian cinema. Two films. One name.” It reintroduced some of the iconic scenes from the films.

The films featured Prabhas as Mahendra and Amarendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as his cousin and antagonist, Bhallaladeva, Anushka as Devasena, Tamannaah as Avantika, Sathyaraj as Kattappa and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami. The teaser ends with the shot of Baahubali being held up in water. The teaser also promises an ‘unforgettable experience’ with both films being remastered and reedited to make one film.

About Baahubali franchise

Baahubali: The Beginning was released in theatres on July 10, 2015. It collected ₹650 crore worldwide. The sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released two years later on April 28, 2017. With its ₹1788.06 crore worldwide collection, Baahubali 2 is still one of the highest-grossing Indian films.