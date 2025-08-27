Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Foreigners react to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali The Epic teaser: ‘This looks like a grand festival’

ByAnanya Das
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 09:19 am IST

While many people praised Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Epic teaser, a few weren't much impressed by it. The film starred Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati among others.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is releasing Baahubali: The Epic – a cumulative film of both Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Taking to its Instagram page, Rotten Tomatoes shared the teaser. Several people reacted to the teaser, with many praising it. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. It was released on Tuesday.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films released in 2015 and 2017.
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films released in 2015 and 2017.

How foreigners reacted to Baahubali: The Epic teaser

Reacting to the video, a person said, "I have never seen these films, but I am interested." An Instagram user wrote, "RRR was dope, this looks like it will be lit ash too." "This looks like it will be a grand festival. Awaiting it," read a comment.

"People can say whatever they want, but the photography director is good!!!" said another person. One wrote, "The best action-packed Indian movies." "Are you kidding me? This is going to be fun," said a fan.

A few people weren't much impressed by it. A comment read, "A lot of unrealistic scenes." "How to wash more money with the same movies," commented a person. "Not so much fun, what is the point?" asked another person.

About Baahubali: The Epic teaser

The over one-minute-long teaser features scenes from both Baahubali and Baahubali 2. The text in the video reads, “10 years ago, a story redefined Indian cinema. Two films. One name.” It reintroduced some of the iconic scenes from the films.

The films featured Prabhas as Mahendra and Amarendra Baahubali, Rana Daggubati as his cousin and antagonist, Bhallaladeva, Anushka as Devasena, Tamannaah as Avantika, Sathyaraj as Kattappa and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami. The teaser ends with the shot of Baahubali being held up in water. The teaser also promises an ‘unforgettable experience’ with both films being remastered and reedited to make one film.

About Baahubali franchise

Baahubali: The Beginning was released in theatres on July 10, 2015. It collected 650 crore worldwide. The sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, released two years later on April 28, 2017. With its 1788.06 crore worldwide collection, Baahubali 2 is still one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with Bigg Boss 19 Live at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with Bigg Boss 19 Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Foreigners react to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali The Epic teaser: ‘This looks like a grand festival’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On