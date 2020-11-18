Himanshi Khurana: For me, the quality of the material matters and not other farcical factors

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:23 IST

Model and actress Himanshi Khurana is a household name when it comes to Punjabi music industry. With back to back hit numbers under her belt, this time she has gone a notch higher and outshone her previous outings.

She says, “ Before taking up a project, the only consideration before me is the quality of the material and not extraneous superficial considerations like the profile or other farcical factors most often associated within our industry.”

A firm believer of meritocracy, in her latest, she has supported an auto driver, Kaka and his music. She says, “Talent knows no boundaries and the song Keh Len De is very close to my heart as its an excellent piece of art.”

Supporting fresh talent and bringing them to the mainstream gives the model immense pleasure. She says, “ It is important to invest in our people to give them the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

With a series of projects such as films and music videos in the pipeline, she promises to bring her fans meaningful entertainment.