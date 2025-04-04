Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

A Minecraft Movie: Will there be a sequel? Post-credit buzz explained

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 04, 2025 07:11 PM IST

A Minecraft Movie was released worldwide on April 4. Its credit scenes have sparked speculation about a sequel. Will there be one? Let's check

'A Minecraft Movie’ was released on 4th April worldwide and there’s a lot to uncover – from easter eggs to camouflaged references from the sandbox game.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4(YouTube)
A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4(YouTube)

Even though the game isn’t story-based initially, there are countless biomes and hidden seeds to discover in the ‘Minecraft: Story Mode’ game and other books. The player begins as an ordinary person – be it Steve or Alex – and goes through several hurdles to achieve their goals. The player’s imagination is the only limit in the game.

Read More: Kelly Clarkson has no idea about Meghan Markle's Netflix show, asks ‘what is that?’

Players are spawned in a randomly generated world with different terrains and dangerous mobs. The goal? Defeat the Ender Dragon who rules the End Dimension. Although, there’s no fixed goal – unless you create one yourself.

What about the movie?

Being the best-selling game of all time, its movie’s announcement and clips were panned by critics, but it will somehow manage to be a massive box office hit due to its colossal appeal to the Millenial and Gen-Z audiences.

Shawn Robbins, a box office analyzer and theatrical consultant from ‘Box Office Theory’ predicted a $65 million opening, with a $90 - 100 million launch in the first week itself – a figure that could potentially dethrone ‘Inside Out 2’ as the season’s top performer.

Read More: Million Dollar Secret: When and where was Netflix show filmed? All we know

Will there be a sequel?

If you’re in the theatre waiting for the credits to end and are wondering if sitting for another 10 minutes will be a good decision or not, there are two credit scenes that you have yet to encounter. One appears in the middle of the credits sequence as a silly gag. The second shows up after the credits have been rolled (much like the MCU movies) and offers a more large-scale tease for audiences who are more familiar with the game.

In the brief but intriguing sequence, Jack Black’s Steve returns to his old home in the real world before he enters the Overworld. When he knocks on the door, a woman answers – her face unseen, but her appearance unmistakable to longtime fans. She wears a green shirt, sports reddish hair tied in a ponytail resting on her shoulder, and introduces herself as Alex before welcoming Steve inside.

Whether a sequel materializes remains to be seen, but this clever easter egg ensures fans will be speculating – and hoping – for more.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / A Minecraft Movie: Will there be a sequel? Post-credit buzz explained
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On