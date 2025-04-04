A Minecraft Movie: Will there be a sequel? Post-credit buzz explained

'A Minecraft Movie’ was released on 4th April worldwide and there’s a lot to uncover – from easter eggs to camouflaged references from the sandbox game. A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4(YouTube)

Even though the game isn’t story-based initially, there are countless biomes and hidden seeds to discover in the ‘Minecraft: Story Mode’ game and other books. The player begins as an ordinary person – be it Steve or Alex – and goes through several hurdles to achieve their goals. The player’s imagination is the only limit in the game.

Players are spawned in a randomly generated world with different terrains and dangerous mobs. The goal? Defeat the Ender Dragon who rules the End Dimension. Although, there’s no fixed goal – unless you create one yourself.

What about the movie?

Being the best-selling game of all time, its movie’s announcement and clips were panned by critics, but it will somehow manage to be a massive box office hit due to its colossal appeal to the Millenial and Gen-Z audiences.

Shawn Robbins, a box office analyzer and theatrical consultant from ‘Box Office Theory’ predicted a $65 million opening, with a $90 - 100 million launch in the first week itself – a figure that could potentially dethrone ‘Inside Out 2’ as the season’s top performer.

Will there be a sequel?

If you’re in the theatre waiting for the credits to end and are wondering if sitting for another 10 minutes will be a good decision or not, there are two credit scenes that you have yet to encounter. One appears in the middle of the credits sequence as a silly gag. The second shows up after the credits have been rolled (much like the MCU movies) and offers a more large-scale tease for audiences who are more familiar with the game.

In the brief but intriguing sequence, Jack Black’s Steve returns to his old home in the real world before he enters the Overworld. When he knocks on the door, a woman answers – her face unseen, but her appearance unmistakable to longtime fans. She wears a green shirt, sports reddish hair tied in a ponytail resting on her shoulder, and introduces herself as Alex before welcoming Steve inside.

Whether a sequel materializes remains to be seen, but this clever easter egg ensures fans will be speculating – and hoping – for more.