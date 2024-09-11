Actor James Hollcroft found dead after days of being missing in Mexico City

Actor James Hollcroft who went missing on September 3, 2024, has been found dead. Actor James Hollcroft has been found dead in Mexico City after being missing for days.(Instagram )

The 26-year-old performed in the television show “Como dice el dicho” and was studying at an acting school in Mexico City. His sister also confirmed the news of his death on Instagram, paying tribute to her late brother.

What did James Hollcroft's loved ones say about the actor's death?

As reported by The Mirror US, his sister Jane Hollcroft was devastated at the news of his death. She wrote on Instagram, “I will love you forever, thank you for the years we shared together and for having given me the most magnificent moments I have ever experienced, you will always be present in our hearts, little brother.”

Even though the situation of the actor's death is unclear, it has been confirmed by his sister that he disappeared on his way back home to Tizapan in Mexico City.

Luis Duval, a friend of Hollcroft paid him a heartfelt tribute in a now deleted post. He mentioned, “I love you, I love you so much. I'm going to miss you. Fly high my boy. I will always remember how great you are.”

His brother-in-law also paid him a tribute and expressed, “I wish that everything is just another dream, thank you for being the brother that you were, the uncle that you were with your nephews, the great son that you were. We are going to miss you a lot, this really breaks my heart. Today we are lowering the curtain here but I know that you are in heaven doing the great staging that you talked so much about.”

As reported by NY Post, his friend Germán López wrote in an Instagram post, “It hurts me a lot your departure, I have no words to tell you, my deepest condolences to your family this irreparable loss, Rest in Peace friend.”

What message did CEA Televisa and Hollcroft's fans leave for him?

As reported by The Daily Star, Artistic Education Center, a part of CEA Televisa which James was affiliated with, expressed their sorrow on Facebook. The organization wrote, “Thank you for all the good times we spent together during your acting training. We will carry you in our memories and in our hearts, you will always be part of our CEA family, farewell dear James Hollcroft.”

As reported by The Mirror US, many fans left their good wishes and condolences on social media. A fan sympathised with his sister and commented, “A hug Jane, blessings to you and your family and your brother in the arms of God.”

Another user paid their respects to the actor and mentioned, “Much peace, strength, all the affection and deep love to his family. May his soul rest with the angles in the sky surrounded by infinite love.”