News / World News / Three small earthquakes shake buildings in Mexico City

Three small earthquakes shake buildings in Mexico City

Reuters |
Dec 12, 2023 10:59 PM IST

Mexico Earthquake: The tremors were particularly felt in the south and center of the seismically-active city.

Three small quakes shook buildings in Mexico City on Tuesday morning, according to Reuters witnesses.

Mexico Earthquake: The tremors were particularly felt in the south and center of the seismically-active city.(Representational)
The three "micro quakes" hit between 11:06 and 11:09 local time and were particularly felt in the south and center of the seismically-active city, early warning app SkyAlert said in a post on X.

