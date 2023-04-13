Jamie Foxx hospitalised in Atlanta, suffering 'medical complication'

The Django Unchained star Jamie Foxx suffered an undisclosed “medical condition” on Wednesday and he is recovering from it.

The Spider-Man nemesis Electro actor’s daughter Croinne shared an Instagram post where she made the statement on her father’s current health issue. The Foxx family statement thanked everyone for their prayers and asked for “privacy during this time”.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” the post read.

The exact medical condition of Jaime’s has not been disclosed. But it is clear that the ‘Day Shift’ actor was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning and his condition is severe.

Jaime has two daughters, Corinne, 29, and Anelise Bishop, 14.

According to TMZ, A source claimed, “He’s communicating now and that’s good news.”

Alan Nierob, a spokesperson for Jamie Foxx also shared Croinne’s Instagram post.

Recently press spotted Jaime Foxx on the set of upcoming Netflix film Back in Action. On the work front Foxx is super busy with his multiple titles like They Cloned Tyrone, Groove Tails, God is a Bullet, The Burial and Tin Soldier.

Jaime is also a Grammy Award holder and a comedian too.

