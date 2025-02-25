Actor Rachel Zegler on criticism around 'Snow White': Interpret people’s feelings as passion for it

Menu Explore
PTI
Feb 25, 2025 11:51 AM IST

Los Angeles, Actor Rachel Zegler says people's passion for the character is the reason for the backlash against her casting in the upcoming "Snow White" movie.

Zegler stars as the beloved Disney princess Snow White in the film, which is the live-action remake of the 1937 animated feature, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs". The actor's casting in the film was announced back in 2021, following which, she received criticism and was considered not suitable for the role due to her Colombian roots.

"I interpret people’s feelings about this film as a passion for it. What an honor to be part of something that people feel so passionate about. We’re not always going to have the same feelings as everyone around us, and all we can do is give the best of ourselves," the 23-year-old actor told Vogue Mexico.

Zegler, known for her work in "West Side Story" and "The Hunger Games", also lauded Halle Bailey's role in the musical romantic fantasy movie, "The Little Mermaid". She said it was a beautiful experience how little black girls would witness the actor as Disney's mermaid princess in the film.

"I understand that the community doesn’t want to be seen as a monolith, but the reality of being Latino and working in this industry is that we try to represent the entire diaspora. I know where I have been, I represent it in my narrative and I carry it in my heart every day.”

The actor added that the film, which is slated to release on March 21, will also have a perfect balance between the original version and itself. "Disney has found this beautiful and delicate balance between the animated classic that everyone knows and loves from 1937, and at the same time, introduces it to this new generation."

"There is no supernatural power that Snow White possesses beyond her love for humanity, for all living creatures and her fundamental belief that there is goodness in everything. That’s something I really believe the world could take advantage of more."

"Snow White" is directed by Marc Webb, best known for films such as "500 Days of Summer", "Amazing Spider-Man" series and "Gifted". It also stars Gal Gadot in the role of the Evil Queen.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
