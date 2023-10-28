Actor Richard Moll, best known for his role as Bull Shannon in Night Court, dies at 80

Night Court actor Richard Moll has died at the age of 80.A rep for the actor told the news outlet PEOPLE that he died peacefully in his home in Big Bear Lake on Thursday, October 26. A cause of death has not been revealed. Night Court actor Richard Moll has died at the age of 80 (IMDb)

Moll was born in Pasadena, California. The youngest of two children, he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in History. He then pursued acting. He is best known for his portrayal of Bull Shannon, a bailiff, in Night Court from 1984 to 1992.

Moll had shaved his head for the role. His catchphrase "Ooo-kay," which he said after realising he made a mistake, soon became a fan favourite. The Night Court was rebooted to NBC for the 2022-23 season, but Moll was reportedly not involved in it.

Moll was nominated for a Saturn award in 1985 for his performance in House. He also voiced Harvey Dent/Two-Face on The Adventures of Batman & Robin, as well as Scorpion on Spider-Man: The Animated Series. He appeared in The Flintstones, Jingle All the Way, Casper Meets Wendy and Scary Movie 2, among other films and series.

‘One of the best parts of that show’

Former journalist Danny Deraney shared the news of Moll’s death on X, writing, “Sad to hear the passing of Richard Moll, aka Bull from Night Court. He stood 6'8 but had the presence of a kitten.” Many expressed their shock in the comment section, with one user saying, “Noooo Not Bull ? He was my favorite character on #NightCourt”. One user said, “Oh my gosh, how long ago did this happen? He’s one of my favourites. I just started watching Night Court again just a bit ago actually today.. I love him so much.. may he rest in peace if this is real,” while another wrote, “How sad; he was one of the best parts of that show. RIP”.

“My favorites from my childhood are leaving. Loved Richard Bull. He was sooooo funny,” one user wrote, while another said, “Oh no, rest in peace, Richard. He was so great in that role.” “And now I'm watching the old night court. So many laughs from this whole crew,” one user said. “This makes me cry. Harry and Bull, together again,” said another.

Moll is survived by his children Chloe and Mason Moll, his former wife Susan Moll and his stepchildren Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.